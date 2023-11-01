FBI Director Warns Threat Of Attacks By Hamas On American Soil Raised "To A Whole Other Level"

"The reality is that the terrorism threat has been elevated throughout 2023 but the ongoing war in the Middle East has raised the threat of an attack against Americans in the United States to a whole 'nother level."

That is the scenario FBI Director Chris Wray led with during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing today.

Specifically, Wray warns Hamas terrorists may soon exploit tensions in the US to "conduct attacks here on our own soil" while also inspiring potential domestic extremists to do the same.

"Here in the United States our most immediate concern is that violent extremists individuals or small groups will draw inspiration from the events in the Middle East to carry out attacks against Americans going about their daily lives." "...cannot and do not discount the possibility that Hamas or another foreign terrorist organization May exploit the current conflict to conduct attacks here on our own soil."

Does this mean the feds are no longer focusing their Orwellian ire on conservative Christians as the "greatest threat" to America? Not quite. Wray noted very clearly that this threat from overseas is

"...on top of the homegrown violent extremists and domestic violent extremist threat..."

Watch Wray's remarks in full below:

Any attacks, whether perpetrated by actual Islamic terrorists, leftist activists or covert agencies serving "special interests" will likely be used as an excuse for more aggressive pressure on constitutional rights in the US.

Anyone who opposes such controls may also be labeled terrorists.

The sociopolitical dynamics of America are about to shift once again to an ugly place with uncertain outcomes.