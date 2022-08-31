First Of Hundreds Of Iranian Drones Delivered To Russia For Ukraine War: Pentagon
The Pentagon has confirmed that a previously widely reported deal for Russia to acquire Iranian drones has now gone through, given US officials say a first shipment of Iranian-made Mohajer-6 and Shahed-series have been delivered to Moscow.
A Pentagon spokesperson has told Politico that an initial round of what is eventually expected to be "hundreds" of armed unmanned aerial vehicles has arrived in Russia. They are capable of conducting strikes and assisting ground forces with targeting, as well as electronic warfare - and are expected to be deployed in Ukraine amid depleting Russian munitions.
"Russia deepening their alliance with Iran is something that the whole world — and especially those in the region — should watch and see as a profound threat," the DOD official, Todd Breasseale, was quoted as saying. "We will vigorously enforce all U.S. sanctions on both the Russian and Iranian arms trade and we will stand with our allies and partners throughout the region against the Iranian threat."
"This demonstrates that as Russia endures costs on the battlefield in Ukraine, it is experiencing difficulties in sustaining its own weapons, as it looks to countries like Iran for capabilities to sustain its forces," Breasseale explained. "It also makes the case for U.S. engagement in the region so we don’t leave a vacuum for China or Russia."
The Islamic Republic and Russia have been drifting into slow, deepening cooperation for years - but the Ukraine invasion appears to have hastened Moscow's willingness to proceed with military deals with Tehran.
Starting over a month ago, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan cited US intelligence to warn that Iran is "preparing to provide Russia with several hundred UAVs, including weapons capable UAVs" for use in Ukraine. The story was initially met with some degree of skepticism, given its unprecedented nature and the fact that many military technology observers considered Russia's own drone program to be advancing.
Politico underscores further that as part of the deal Russian personnel have already been in Iran to receive training on the new systems:
Russian operators have been undergoing training in Iran for weeks as part of the agreement for UAV transfers, according to a spokesperson for the National Security Council, who asked to remain anonymous to discuss a sensitive matter.
Beyond the drone transfers, the U.S. has seen recent reports that Russia launched a satellite with “significant spying capabilities” on Iran’s behalf, the spokesperson said.
The timing is interesting, given it could negatively impact a restored Iran nuclear deal, at a moment the world awaits final word from Tehran and Washington on whether the 'final text' presented by the EU is acceptable to both of them. So far, it's not looking like a restored JCPOA will be announced anytime soon, and this drone deal without doubt complicates matters further.
If the JCPOA is revived and European firms consider doing business with #Iran, some added business risk: they would be investing in Tehran which is providing lethal drones to #Russia for use against EU candidate country #Ukraine.https://t.co/54LLPqL35S— Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) August 30, 2022
As for the initial delivery, the AP has these details: "Russian cargo planes picked up the first batch of drones from an airfield in Iran earlier this month, leaving with two types of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Washington Post reported Monday."
"According to intelligence gathered by US and other spy agencies, the delivery has been marred by serious technical failures in early tests and the Russians are displeased with the performance of the drone systems," the unconfirmed report said.