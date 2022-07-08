Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Shot In Chest, Rushed To Hospital; Suspect Arrested

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has reportedly been shot in the chest during a campaign speech in the city of Nara. According to NHK what sounded like 'consecutive bangs' were heard, after which Abe could be seen bleeding - with some reports saying from the neck.

Abe appeared unconscious, according to LDP (Liberal Democratic Party) members.

BREAKING: Former Prime Minister Abe collapses in Nara, apparent gun shots heard. Taken away by ambulance after being possibly shot in the chest, NHK reports. pic.twitter.com/sBnz3v5oah — Kurumi Mori (@rumireports) July 8, 2022

Wow l'ancien premier ministre Shinzo Abe se serait fait tiré dessus lors d'un meeting à Nara.pic.twitter.com/KxFZApaF2B — ⛩ Ryo Saeba ⛩ (@Ryo_Saeba_3) July 8, 2022

A suspect, believed to be a young or middle-aged man, was apprehended at the scene.

Developing...