Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Shot In Chest, Rushed To Hospital; Suspect Arrested

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Jul 08, 2022 - 02:51 AM

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has reportedly been shot in the chest during a campaign speech in the city of Nara. According to NHK what sounded like 'consecutive bangs' were heard, after which Abe could be seen bleeding - with some reports saying from the neck.

Abe appeared unconscious, according to LDP (Liberal Democratic Party) members.

A suspect, believed to be a young or middle-aged man, was apprehended at the scene.

Developing...

