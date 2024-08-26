France Extends Detention Of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov For "Questioning"

French judicial authorities have extended the detention of Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov following his surprise arrest at Paris' Le Bourget airport on Saturday.

The list of charges include fraud, drug trafficking, organized crime, terrorism promotion and cyber-bullying on the popular encrypted messaging platform. "It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform," the company has said in a fresh statement.

The 39-year old Russian-born Durov, who also holds French and UAE citizenship, is being held for "questioning". Le Monde is reporting Monday that his detention has been extended by the investigative magistrate.

Source: CryptoNews

His detention "was extended beyond Sunday night by the investigating magistrate who is handling the case, according to a source close to the investigation."

"This initial period of detention for questioning can last up to a maximum of 96 hours," Le Monde continues. "When this phase of detention ends, the judge can then decide to free him or press charges and remand in further custody."

So at this point the initial 48 hours was extended to the max of 96 hours, during which time the judge must charge him or release. However, in more serious cases the detention period can reportedly be extended for up to 144 hours, or six days.

Le Monde reviews further:

France's OFMIN, an office tasked with preventing violence against minors, had issued an arrest warrant for Durov in a preliminary investigation into alleged offenses including fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, organised crime and promotion of terrorism, another source said. Durov is accused of failing to take action to curb the criminal use of his platform.

Russian officials and media have been especially vocal in calling out France's dubious case against Durov...

Today’s Russian papers on Pavel Durov’s detention in Paris:



* “The blow to Telegram threatens to become a blow to Russia.”

* “Telegram might become a tool of Nato…”

* “If Telegram crashes, how will [our army] fight?"#ReadingRussia pic.twitter.com/q4IYalPjHM — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) August 26, 2024

Absurdly, some American pundits are suggesting 'Russian links' and are seeking to justify Durov's detention based on political alliances, smearing those speaking out on the obvious free speech issues: "Certain quarters..."

Most Americans have no idea who Pavel Durov is, what Telegram is, or why it might be important to the Kremlin. But his arrest swiftly drew attention from certain quarters. pic.twitter.com/a6jngeE1wb — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) August 25, 2024

The reality is that Durov actually has long been seen as an enemy of Putin and has a deeply antagonistic relationship with the Kremlin.

In 2014, Pavel Durov fled Russia, selling his multi-billion dollar social media company VK after refusing to censor content and share user's private information with the Russian government.



In 2024, France, an EU and NATO member, arrested Durov for refusing to censor content on… pic.twitter.com/J2M7By1Yr5 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 25, 2024

Geopolitical analyst Arnaud Bertrand points out that "This is insane." He goes on to explain:

Pavel Durov actually acquired French nationality in 2021 through an exceptional procedure: the so-called "eminent foreigner" process. Initiated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, it grants French nationality to "a French-speaking foreigner who contributes through their eminent action to the influence of France and the prosperity of its international economic relations". 3 years later France arrests the guy for doing the very same "eminent actions" they'd granted him citizenship for 3 years earlier. Make it make sense.

Telegram has stated that "Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe." The company continued: "Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act – its moderation is within industry standards."