France Fears New Year's Eve Terror Attack

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

French authorities have warned terrorists are planning attacks on New Year’s Eve and has deployed 90,000 police and gendarmes to counter the threat.

The reaction to Israel’s bombing of Gaza will see similar measures put into place in Germany, another European country with a high Muslim population.

“I’ve requested a very strong mobilisation of police forces and the gendarmerie under the context of a very high terrorist threat, of course due to what’s happening in Israel and Palestine,” said interior minister Mr Darmanin.

6,000 officers will be on patrol around the Champs-Elysees, where up to 1.5 million revelers will gather to celebrate the New Year’s Eve countdown, while 5,000 anti-terror soldiers from Operation Sentinel will also be on high alert.

"France warns of ‘very high’ terror threat on New Year’s Eve"



Remember how they tried to say the (fictitious) 'far right' was the greatest threat to Western security



We all know it is 'that' group who have brought the threat to our shores



https://t.co/Bc0eYVRMLv — C (@MrChairmanGB) December 29, 2023

35,000 firefighters will also be dispatched across the country, potentially to respond to mass riots and car burnings, which is a favorite past time of France’s new diverse population.

In Germany, interior minister Nancy Faeser said she was “concerned that New Year’s Eve could once again be a day on which we experience blind rage and senseless violence.”

4,000 police will be deployed throughout Berlin to deal with radicalized extremists.

As we previously highlighted, security services in Germany, Spain, Austria have beefed up their presence outside churches and other major landmarks after learning terrorists had schemed to bring chaos to major cities over the Christmas period.

Concern was particularly high around Cologne Cathedral in Germany, site of the infamous New Year’s Eve 2015 mass molestation of women by huge gangs of migrants from North Africa.

Meanwhile, there’s no threat of a terror attack ruining New Years Eve celebrations in Hungary or Poland.

Wonder why that is?

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch.