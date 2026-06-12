France Is Latest EU Country To Ban & Sanction Israel's Finance Minister

A growing list of Western countries have imposed individual sanctions and travel bans on two Israeli hardline ministers who advocate for Jewish supremacy over the Middle East, evidenced in their expansionist policies from the West Bank to Gaza to Syria.

The two in question are Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir and Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. France is the latest country to ban Smotrich, after the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway already did the same.

via EPA

Spain, Slovenia and most recently Ireland have also banned both, citing that they call for violence against Palestinians on the basis of their ethnic identity.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot this week explained that France is banning Smotrich because he "actively promotes the annexation of the West Bank, which he openly claims, the creation of new settlements in the West Bank, the re-colonization of Gaza, the economic collapse of the Palestinian Authority and its harmful consequences for the Palestinian population."

"This is a policy that the overwhelming majority of the international community, firmly committed to the two-state solution, cannot accept," Barrot wrote on X.

The legal action targets "those responsible for the escalation of settlement activity and violence in the West Bank," Barrot said.

As expected, Israel's foreign ministry in turn quickly condemned the sanctions as "disgraceful."

The Israeli "government has condemned some settler violence, but that rings hollow when there is scant accountability" - the UK had earlier said of similar measures it adopted.

Smotrich as national finance minister bluntly stated last year that the Gaza Strip is a "real estate bonanza." Further he claimed at the time that he was talks with the Americans on how to divide the enclave up once the Palestinians are kicked out.

There is "a real estate bonanza" in Gaza that "pays for itself" and he had "already started negotiations with the Americans," he said at a past conference in Tel Aviv, according to local media.

"We have poured a lot of money into this war. We have to see how we are dividing up the land in percentages," Smotrich said, explaining that "the demolition, the first stage in the city’s renewal, we have already done. Now we just need to build."