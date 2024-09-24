France's Macron Calls For End Of "Incomplete & Unjust" World Order

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFPlan.com,

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for reform of the current “unjust” world order so that humans can coexist more peacefully in the “New World Order.”

What the ruler didn’t say was that the slaves would still be slaves, and governments would still rule them, it’s only that illusion that is going to go away.

While speaking before the Catholic community of Sant’Egidio, Macron said “We must be imaginative enough to think about the peace of tomorrow, a peace in Europe in a new form.”

If the European continent is to become more stable, everyone should acknowledge that it is “neither quite the European Union nor resolutely NATO,” he stated.

“We will have to think of a new form of organization for Europe and rethink our relationship with Russia” after the Ukraine conflict is over, the president added.

Macron further claimed that the global system that was created in the wake of World War II was “incomplete and unjust,” because many modern nations did not even exist at that time and don’t have a “proper place at the table.”

He said international bodies, such as the United Nations, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund, should be reformed accordingly.

However, if anyone wants freedom, reforming the governing structure isn’t the way to go about it.

Abolishing the system of slavery is what we should be doing, not changing it.

Hopefully, no one is falling for this horrific propaganda anymore.

The speech comes as Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky is set to meet US President Joe Biden to present his so-called ‘victory plan’ – a purported roadmap to pressuring Russia into conceding defeat. He wants permission to conduct long-range strikes deep inside Russia with Western weapons as part of the plan, according to a report by RT.

Macron has never been in the habit of promoting peace. No ruler will ever want peace, because it would mean their power is nonexistent. In early 2024, he said the West should not rule out the deployment of NATO troops on Ukrainian soil. Multiple other national rulers have rejected that idea.

France is among a handful of nations that have donated such military hardware to Ukraine in the form of SCALP/Storm Shadow cruise missiles, which the country produces jointly with the UK. British officials have supported Kiev’s request to strike Russia, but the ultimate decision is understood to be in Washington’s hands.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that any such attack would be considered an act of war by NATO member states and Moscow would respond appropriately.

No reforms to the ruling systems will ever result in peace.

They are inherently violent in nature and the only way to achieve anything close to peace is to abolish all slave systems for good and stop falling for the rhetoric.

Because all government is slavery, and slavery will never be peaceful, unless every ruling class is going to disband itself and stop stealing from others and hiring thugs to force compliance with its edicts, there will be no peace.