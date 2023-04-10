Fresh Missile Attack On US Base At Syria's Conoco Gas Fields

A new rocket attack has reportedly taken place against an American military base at the Conoco gas fields in eastern Syria, near the city of Deir ez-Zor on Monday.

US occupation forces have been coming under increased pressure and sporadic attacks from likely Iran-backed militant groups. It's also possible that forces linked to the Syrian government are seeking to force the Pentagon out of sovereign Syria territory.

Few details were issued in the immediate aftermath, but the fresh attack comes after the biggest flare-up in tit-for-tat attacks between "Iran-backed" fighters and the US which took place at the end of March.

Those March rocket attacks left one US contractor dead and at least six injured with that defense officials described as "traumatic brain injuries" which resulted from the blasts.

⚡️#BREAKING A missile attack targets the American base in the Koniko gas field, east of Deir Ezzor. — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) April 10, 2023

It seems that ever since China brokered a restoration of ties deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the rocket and drone assaults on US positions have intensified.

For years US forces have occupied the major oil and gas installations in Syria's east, as part of broader Washington efforts to choke the Assad government into submission. Syria and Iran have remained defiant, however, and could be seeking to impose enough of a cost on US forces so as to pressure Washington and the American public to desire a pull-out from the region.