The Full $16Bn List Of What Biden Has Sent Ukraine

Authored by Raheem Kassam via Substack,

The U.S. military just told it’s own soldiers to use food stamps to keep their families fed during this ongoing period of high inflation, caused by the Biden regime’s own flawed economic analysis, coupled with the establishment’s COVID-19 lockdowns, and the war in Ukraine.

Which is why the full list of the $15bn+ in aid being sent to Ukraine by the U.S. government is likely to hit harder in the solar plexus.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, there has been a whopping $15.8 billion “in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration, including more than $15.1 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked and brutal invasion on February 24.”

Here’s a list of all your taxpayer-funded equipment that has been dumped into the most corrupt country in Europe:

Over 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems;

Over 8,500 Javelin anti-armor systems;

Over 32,000 other anti-armor systems;

Over 700 Switchblade Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems;

126 155mm Howitzers and up to 806,000 155mm artillery rounds

2,000 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds;

20 105mm Howitzers and 180,000 105mm artillery rounds;

126 Tactical Vehicles to tow 155mm Howitzers;

22 Tactical Vehicles to recover equipment;

16 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and ammunition;

20 120mm mortar systems and 85,000 rounds of 120mm mortar rounds;

1,500 Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

Four Command Post vehicles;

Eight National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and munitions

High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);

20 Mi-17 helicopters;

Hundreds of Armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs);

Four trucks and eight trailers to transport heavy equipment;

200 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers;

40 MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles with mine rollers

Mine clearing equipment and systems;

Over 10,000 grenade launchers and small arms;

Over 60,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition;

Over 75,000 sets of body armor and helmets;

Approximately 700 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems;

Laser-guided rocket systems;

Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems;

15 Scan Eagle Unmanned Aerial Systems

Unmanned Coastal Defense Vessels;

Over 50 counter-artillery radars;

Four counter-mortar radars;

Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems;

Ten air surveillance radars;

Two harpoon coastal defense systems;

18 coastal and riverine patrol boats;

M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel munitions;

C-4 explosives, demolition munitions, and demolition equipment for obstacle clearing;

Tactical secure communications systems;

Thousands of night vision devices, thermal imagery systems, optics, and laser rangefinders;

Commercial satellite imagery services;

Explosive ordnance disposal protective gear;

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear protective equipment;

100 armored medical treatment vehicles;

Medical supplies to include first aid kits, bandages, monitors, and other equipment;

Electronic jamming equipment;

Field equipment, cold weather gear, and spare parts;

Funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment.

That’s… a lot of stuff. And just like in Afghanistan, there’s no mention of what happens to all this stuff after the war is over, assuming any of it still exists.

The likelihood is, just like America’s last forever war, it’ll end up in the hands of unsavory characters.

Considering the recent bans on political opposition in Ukraine, as well as the forced national consolidation of media, you might say it already has.

