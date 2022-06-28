G7: Russia Engaged In "Geopolitically Motivated Attack" On Global Food Security

G7 industrialized nations issued their final communique at the close of the summit in Bavaria which condemned Russia's "attack" on global food security and pledged an additional $4.5 billion to combat food insecurity.

The statement demands that Russia "end its blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports, destruction of key port and transport infrastructure, grain silos and terminals, illegal appropriation by Russia of agricultural commodities and equipment in Ukraine." It said the Ukraine invasion "can only be assessed as a geopolitically motivated attack on global food security."

AFP via Getty Images

The statement additionally warns against countries engaging in "excessive stockpiling of food," saying: "We call on those partners with large food stockpiles, as well as on the private sector, to make food available without distorting the market," the Group of Seven statement reads.

The newly announced $4.5 billion to help alleviate the emerging global food crisis brings the total sum committed thus far this year among the nations of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States to more than $14 billion.

While these "attack on food supply" charges against Russia from the West have been persisting especially within the last couple months as Ukraine's grain exports have remained blocked at war-torn ports, the Kremlin has blamed both US-led and Western sanctions for food supply disruptions, but also Ukraine's military mining its own coastline. The so-called "Putin price hike" - as the White House has dubbed it - has also been a central talking point in discussing rising inflation fears.

In statements last Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin laid blame on the "irresponsible actions" of G7 countries themselves. He said at the time, according to a Russian media translation:

"The sharp increase in inflation did not happen yesterday - it is the result of... many years of irresponsible macroeconomic policy of the G7 countries," Putin said during the BRICS Plus meeting.

"We are certainly ready to continue to fulfill in good faith all our contractual obligations for the supply of agricultural products, fertilizers, energy carriers and other critical products," Putin stressed. He further took a swipe at what Western leaders often refer to as Russia's flouting of the 'rules-based order,' questioning sarcastically: "What rules? Who made those rules up?"

Meanwhile...

Russia's Putin and Brazil's Bolsonaro discuss global food security https://t.co/Dk8iGuzD1x pic.twitter.com/olSo3JpHyo — Reuters (@Reuters) June 28, 2022

The final G7 communique was accompanied by European leaders continuing to suggest future 'victory' in Ukraine. For example German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed that "Putin must not be allowed to win," while saying, "The G7 stands united in its support for Ukraine."

He added in a press conference following the three-day summit, echoing the final statement: "We will continue to keep up and drive up the economic and political costs of this war for President Putin and his regime." He additionally warned, "There is only one way out: for Putin to accept that his plans in Ukraine will not succeed."

As for the much discussed oil price cap, which would involve a mulled ban on transporting all Russian oil that sold above a certain price, the G7 summit didn't achieve a final course of action, but urged in the communique, "We invite all like-minded countries to consider joining us in our actions," while stressing the proposal will be explored further.