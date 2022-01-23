German Government "Concerned" About Massive Anti-COVID Restriction Protests

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The German government is seriously “concerned” over the sheer number of protests against COVID restrictions in recent weeks, which are the most widespread in the country’s history.

Influential German broadsheet Die Welt reveals that on the same day, protests took place in over 1,000 locations across the country.

“The government is concerned about the decentralized actions,” reports the newspaper, with one source labeling the “immensity” of the demonstrations “depressing.” “Never before in the history of the Federal Republic have there been demonstrations that are more widespread than in the last few weeks,” states the report, with the government counting 1,046 separate protests involving around 188,000 participants.

Instead of describing such developments as “depressing,” you’d think authorities in Germany would maybe considering listening to the will of their people.

A scandal in Hamburg where the Mayor falsely claimed that the unvaccinated represented 95% of COVID cases didn’t do anything to restore trust.

A Senate investigation reported the actual number to be 14.3%.

Germany is still pushing ahead with plans to make the COVID vaccine mandatory, with a parliamentary debate on the issue planned for next week.

Las year, the editor-in-chief of Germany’s top newspaper Bild apologized for the news outlet’s fear-driven coverage of COVID, specifically to children who were told “that they were going to murder their grandma.”

As we highlighted earlier, the Czech Republic has abandoned plans to make the COVID vaccine mandatory for some groups after numerous large protests took place in Prague.

The general picture across the continent is one of restrictions being gradually rolled back in response to Omicron proving mild, although countries like Austria are still planning to make the jab compulsory.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behinds the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.