Germany Resumes Deportations To Afghanistan

Germany deported 28 Afghan nationals charged with criminal acts to Kabul, Afghanistan on Friday morning, marking the first time it has happened since the Taliban came into power in 2021.

As Statista's Anna Fleck reports, according to the news magazine Der Spiegel, negotiations for the deportation had been underway for the past two months, with Qatar acting as a mediator.

Human rights group Amnesty International has condemned the deportation, stating that “nobody is safe in Afghanistan”, where extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances and torture are known to take place.