'Get Out Of Stocks...Buy Gold' - Charles Nenner Warns Of Imminent 'End Of American Empire'

Renowned geopolitical and financial cycle expert Charles Nenner has been warning of a huge war cycle.

The Iran missile attack in Israel that rained down 180 missiles on the Holy land, “is just the beginning,” according to Nenner.

Of course, America and everybody else will be involved in this war, and Nenner says don’t expect America to come out on top. Nenner says, “I don’t know how big this war is going to be because everybody is going to be involved."

" Israel is not going to sit on its hands like last time because this cannot continue. I guess Israel will go for the enrichment of the uranium places and attack Iran whenever they are ready... I don’t vote in the United States because I am Dutch, but if Trump were in, this would be over in an hour.”

When it comes to the 2024 November election, Nenner says, “I think the media is doing a great job. So, I am not sure that Trump is going to win."

" I really have no mercy for America anymore if they vote for Kamala. It’s just the end of an empire already. Even if Trump wins, I don’t think he can fix what needs to be fixed because the Biden government put all kinds of people in positions that are going to be there for a while. I watch Congress and see who the Biden Administration brings forward for new judges, and I have no words for it. It’s ridiculous. I don’t even know how to fix the United States anymore... According to the cycles the United States is finished. This war now will probably turn into a world war, and the problem is they (US) will have to fight Russia, China, North Korea and Iran, and they have no chance to win... Nobody will have to invade the United States. They will just finish them off with rockets from the air. It is a hopeless situation.”

Nenner famously said several months ago, “If you know winter is coming, you can buy a winter coat. Trump is the winter coat.”

So, can Trump still be the winter coat America needs to survive? Nenner says, “I don’t think he can. It’s too late.”

On the markets, Nenner thinks there is going to be a stock market crash that will be equal to or greater than the Great Depression market crash in 1929. Nenner says,

“We are telling our clients to get out of stocks. . . . We have zero stocks.”

Nenner also thinks gold is the place to be for the next three years. Nenner thinks gold is going much higher.

On interest rates, Nenner says they are going higher too, and real estate and bonds are going lower. This is the longer term trend in Nenner’s cycle.

When will this market crash come? Nenner says, “It’s still going to take half a year or a year until everybody realizes how bad the situation is compared to the BRIC countries."

" The dollar is not going to be the major currency. Nixon stopped backing it by gold, and Saudia Arabia stopped backing it by oil. It is not backed by anything. So, why would you trust the dollar?

