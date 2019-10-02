Global Opinion On China Is Divided

China has marked the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule with a parade involving 15,000 soldiers and advanced military hardware.

However, as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, the celebrations have been overshadowed by the outbreak of fierce anti-government protests in Hong Kong which have occurred in defiance of a protest ban.

At least one of the activists is in a serious condition after being shot in the chest at point blank range by the police.

Amidst the demonstrations and celebrations, a Pew Research Center survey found that global views of China are mixed.

The infographic above shows a selection of countries from the polling with 85 percent of respondents in Japan holding a negative view of China. Unsurprisingly given the trade war, 60 percent of people in the U.S. also hold an unfavorable view of China.

The Russian public is far more positive with 71 percent viewing China favorably, according to Pew Research.