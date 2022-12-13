Global Poll Finds 4 In 10 People Believe Climate Change Is Natural

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The results of a global poll are sure to shock those who claim that the “science is settled” on climate change – nearly four out of ten people believe it is natural, not man-made.

The worldwide IPSOS survey asked people in 30 countries across five continents to give their views on what they thought was causing climate change.

37 per cent of respondents said they believed it was “mainly due to the kinds of natural phenomena that the Earth has experienced throughout its history.”

In the seven countries where political leanings were recorded, 28 per cent of leftists said they were climate skeptics, while 50 per cent of right-leaning respondents said they were doubtful.

According to energy company EDF, which commissioned IPSOS to conduct the poll, the results were “unexpected.”

“The degree of skepticism over human-caused global warming will shock the ‘settled’ science green catastrophists, who use constant scare tactics to promote the command-and-control Net Zero agenda,” writes Chris Morrison.

Despite EDF asserting that populations are starting to notice the supposed increase of “extreme climate events,” regardless to doubts as to whether this is even happening, the energy company noted that it is not making them “more concerned, nor is it convincing them of the human origins of the phenomenon.”

In other words, despite decades of being constantly bombarded with “the message” that humans are solely responsible for climate change, a huge chunk of the global population still isn’t buying it.

EDF notes that climate skepticism has grown by six points over the last three years, while skepticism in France grew by eight points in a single year.

The reality of what ‘net zero’ actually means for people’s standard of living and their finances appears to be hitting home amidst a cost of living crisis that has led many in the west to be unable to afford their heating bills.

No doubt calls for wealthier western countries to pay “climate reparations” is also causing more people to question precisely where their money is going and for what purpose.

Meanwhile, despite Just Stop Oil climate change protesters staging unruly demonstrations for months in London, the sudden cold snap appears to have made them all disappear.

Just Stop Oil climate change protesters seem to have disappeared? pic.twitter.com/Jyg9mz3QuO — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 12, 2022

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behind the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.