Global War On The Horizon?

A 2022 survey of risk experts at the insurance company AXA and other larger firms paints a pessimistic picture of the where the current geopolitical situation could be leading us.

As warned recently by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, the authors of the Doomsday Clock Statement,

"Russia’s war on Ukraine has raised profound questions about how states interact, eroding norms of international conduct that underpin successful responses to a variety of global risks."

As Statista's Martin Armstrong shows in the infographic below, based on an Ipsos survey for AXA reveals, large majorities of the expert respondents said that they think the current global situation could lead to a number of worrying consequences...

You will find more infographics at Statista

...including the levels of tension persisting in the future (95 percent), a spread around the globe (94 percent), a threat to national food and energy supplies (91 percent) and most troublingly: lead to a global war (84 percent)...