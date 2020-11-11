Globalist Klaus Schwab: World Will "Never" Return To Normal After COVID

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

In his book Covid-19: The Great Reset, World Economic Forum globalist Klaus Schwab asserts that the world will “never” return to normal, despite him admitting that coronavirus “doesn’t pose a new existential threat.”

Breitbart’s James Delingpole unveils how Schwab is even more explicit in his book about the elite’s plan for exploiting the COVID pandemic than in his public statements.

Schwab has continually pushed for COVID to be exploited to push for a new world order, claiming, “Now is the historical moment of time not only to fight the… virus but to shape the system… for the post-corona era.”

However, he goes further in the book, making it clear that the financial elite will never allow life to return to normal, suggesting that rolling lockdowns and other restrictions will become permanent.

“Many of us are pondering when things will return to normal,” writes Schwab. “The short response is: never. Nothing will ever return to the ‘broken’ sense of normalcy that prevailed prior to the crisis because the coronavirus pandemic marks a fundamental inflection point in our global trajectory.”

The globalist makes this assertion despite admitting that the threat posed by COVID pales in comparison to previous pandemics.

“Unlike certain past epidemics, COVID-19 doesn’t pose a new existential threat,” he writes.

Schwab makes clear that the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ or ‘The Great Reset’ will fundamentally change how the world operates.

“Radical changes of such consequence are coming that some pundits have referred to as ‘before coronavirus’ (BC) and ‘after coronavirus’ (AC) era. We will continue to be surprised by both the rapidity and unexpected nature of these changes – as they conflate with each other, they will provoke second-, third-, fourth- and more-order consequences, cascading effects and unforeseen outcomes,” he writes.

As Delingpole explains in his column, “The Great Reset” merely represents a re-packaging of the old globalist agenda which has been stuttering over the last decade.

Namely, technocratic dictatorial rule by a tiny elite, the “green new deal,” the gradual abolition of private property, a guaranteed minimum wage that will see jobs replaced by robots, a crackdown on personal liberties and curtailing freedom of movement.

As we previously highlighted, the idea that the world will never return to normal post-COVID is being pushed by the establishment across the board.

A senior U.S. Army official said that mask wearing and social distancing will become permanent, while CNN’s international security editor Nick Paton Walsh asserted that the mandatory wearing of masks will become “permanent,” “just part of life,” and that the public would need to “come to terms with it.”

