GOP Senator Says Don't Rule Out First-Use Nuclear Attack On Russia

A GOP senator who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee said in a Fox News interview while commenting on Tuesday's Biden-Putin virtual talks which focused on soaring Ukraine tensions he won't rule out a major American ground war with Russia.

Even more eye-brow raising was Senator Roger Wicker's (Mississippi) suggestion that the United States should not rule out "first-use nuclear action" against Russia in the event Moscow threatens Ukraine with a military offensive.

On Fox News, Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) floats the idea of bombing Russian military assets -- and says he wouldn't even rule out a nuclear strike pic.twitter.com/I6SatMy6hi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 7, 2021

The perhaps beyond Dick Cheney levels of hawkishness was on display during an evening interview with Fox's Neil Cavuto. Wicker argued that nothing at all should be off the table when it comes to defending Ukraine's sovereignty - a country it should be remembered which is not a NATO member and Washington as no defense treaties with.

The further shock of it was the casual way in which nuking Russia was mentioned almost in passing during the Republican senator's comments. He said:

"Well, military action could mean that we stand off with our ships in the Black Sea and we rain destruction ... on Russia military capability. It could mean that we participate, and I would not rule that out. I would not rule out American troops on the ground. Do you know we don’t rule out first-use nuclear action."

Russia's Putin told Biden during Tuesday's two-hour call that "Russian forces on its own territory aren’t a threat to anyone" in a discussion which the Kremlin called "constructive".

GOP and Democratic Russia hawks are working behind the scenes for build-up near Ukraine, while others seek de-escalation...

Republican Senators Roger Wicker and Jim Inhofe spoke Tuesday in support of sanctioning Russia and sending significant additional military support to Ukraine. https://t.co/8lnZT2jMzK — Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 8, 2021

The Biden administration is far from talking all-out "war" - as Sen. Wicker did in his remarks to Fox - however, it's indicated it would mull sending US troops to Ukraine if the eastern European country saw Russian incursions into war-torn Donbass.

Despite being the views of a lone senator, and not that of the mainstream of the Republican party, the "first-use nuke" threat issued by Wicker is sure to be noticed in the Kremlin, given he's currently the second-highest ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

* * *

