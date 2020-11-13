"Great Reset" Of Capitalism A Threat To Our Way Of Life: Australian Senator

Authored by Caden Pearsen via The Epoch Times,

A motion by One Nation leader Pauline Hanson calling on the Australian government to boycott the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Great Reset agenda was blocked in the Senate on Nov. 11.

Powerful international leaders want to take advantage of the current economic chaos to “remake nations across the planet, because desperate populations are now ‘more reception to big visions of change,'” Justin Haskins, the editor-in-chief of StoppingSocialism.com and the editorial director of The Heartland Institute, wrote in an op-ed for The Epoch Times in July.

Hanson said the policies of the Great Reset would destroy Australia’s economy, “push socialist and neo-Marxist policies” onto Australians, and “pave the way for big controlling government, suppression of free speech, and reduced property rights.”

The proposal was defeated 2 – 37 after the Liberals and the Nationals allied with Labor and the Greens.

“It is an absolute travesty that the Australian Government has sided with the globalists of the World Economic Forum and their Great Reset agenda against the interests of everyday Australians,” Hanson told The Epoch Times in a statement. “This is a group of global lefty elites—billionaires, business executives, and celebrities—who think they know better than us how to run our own country,” she said.

However, South Australian Liberal Senator Anne Ruston rejected “the notion of boycotting discussions” on the Great Reset.

She said the government participates in a variety of international forums designed to enhance collaboration but would not be part of any agreements that don’t reflect Australia’s values or interests.

Victorian Greens Senator Janet Rice also rose to express opposition to the motion where she accused Hanson of “running scared of Agenda 21, the Illuminati, and the shadowy cabals that supposedly control the world.”

Rice described the Great Reset agenda as a modest WEF initiative that aims for global cooperation to manage the direct consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The truth is, unless we take this pandemic seriously and cooperate globally, dying of coronavirus actually has a much more serious impact on your individual freedoms and your economic freedoms,” Rice said.

But what Rice described as a modest initiative, Prince Charles—a strong proponent of the Great Reset—described as “a chance to remake nations across the planet.”

For Hanson and others, the Great Reset agenda is seeking to capitalise on the pandemic to “overturn lives, push control agendas, and meddle in social systems in countries across the world.”

“This so-called reset is absolute rubbish and we should make a stand to play no part in it, to protect Australians and our way of life,” Hanson said.

What is the ‘Great Reset’?

In his op-ed, Justin Haskins wrote that global leaders, including Prince Charles, met at a virtual meeting held in June to call for a Great Reset of capitalism.

Haskins said that many of those at the meeting support the elimination of the world’s current capitalist system and have promoted socialist policies—such as wealth taxes, Green New Deal-like programs, and national job guarantees and government incomes.

“Among those who spoke at the event or expressed their support separately for the plan were Ma Jun, the chairman of the Green Finance Committee at the China Society for Finance and Banking and a member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the People’s Bank of China; António Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations; powerful union leaders; activists from groups such as Greenpeace International; CEOs and presidents of large corporations such as BP, MasterCard, and Microsoft; and officials from the International Monetary Fund.

“But the person who has most clearly articulated the vision of the Great Reset is Klaus Schwab, the head of the World Economic Forum and one of the Reset’s most ardent supporters,” Haskins wrote.

“Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed,” Schwab wrote in an article published on WEF’s website. “In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.”

Schwab also said that “all aspects of our societies and economies” must be “revamped,” “from education to social contracts and working conditions.”

Haskins wrote that as terrifying as this might sound the worst was yet to come.

At the June event, the WEF announced that the Great Reset agenda would be the focus of its next annual event in Davos, scheduled for January 2021.

“At the Davos meeting, powerful business leaders, government officials, activists, and academics will promote the Great Reset and coordinate a massive worldwide campaign to promote their agenda,” Haskins wrote.

For Haskins, the Great Reset agenda is a “dangerous moment for freedom, both in the United States and across the planet.”

“Not only has government used the COVID-19 pandemic to increase its power, world leaders are now planning to expand it dramatically in the years to come through their Great Reset reforms,” he wrote. “If we don’t stop this radical move toward collectivism and the decimation of capitalism, the world’s freedom movement might never recover.”