Greenwald: The Government Is Abusing Secrecy Powers

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Journalist Glenn Greenwald charged Sunday that the latest intelligence leaks have shown that “The U.S. government abuses its secrecy powers. They essentially label every document ‘classified information’.”

“The government always claims that people are endangered when their secrets get out, that’s not this case,” the journalist told Fox News host Howard Kurtz.

Greenwald noted that when he was working on the Snowden files, there were banal documents about vacations and parking credentials for government employees that were all classified.

“A lot of times what the government says is top secret or classified isn’t harmful to leak at all. What they often are though are secrets that the public has a right to know,” Greenwald urged.

“It’s the job of the FBI to catch people who leak classified information, [but] as a journalist, those are the people we cultivate, those are the people we rely on to do our jobs,” Greenwald further noted, adding that “Every single day the New York Times, the Washington Post, NBC News, Fox has stories along the lines of ‘senior officials told us XYZ’ and they claim that this information is classified.”

“The difference here is that this person did not give the information to the New York Times, The Washington Post, and so bizarrely they went on a hunt to find him and out him,” Greenwald said, adding “I think it’s incredibly bizarre for media corporations to unearth sources and leakers.”

Greenwald also noted that the media feels a pressure to insert itself into such cases in order to stay relevant.

“I think there’s a growing recognition on the part of these sources that they don’t need the media anymore, and they don’t trust the media,” he said.

Watch:

I had a good conversation with @HowardKurtz on Fox earlier today about the key issues raised by the leak of these classified documents, what these documents reveal, how the corporate media has treated them and the accused leaker, and the implications of recent leaking trends: pic.twitter.com/mLvCQzJ6jj — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 16, 2023

