Greenwald: Ukraine's Conscript Army Being Used By West As "Cannon Fodder"

Journalist Glenn Greenwald issued some blunt and apt statements on the nature of the Ukraine war and Washington's constant stoking of conflict, as opposed to US officials exploring serious avenues for peace. Below is his epic Twitter thread Monday in response to once again being accused of supposedly "aping" pro-Kremlin talking points [emphasis ours]...

No, the biggest victims of the war in Ukraine are the tens of thousands of Ukrainian men forced against their will as conscripts to serve as cannon fodder so that empty and weak Western losers like you can feel a sense of purpose and strength as you cheer from a safe distance. https://t.co/sAi6bDWFtL — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 1, 2023

Whenever it comes to wars people get to cheer without fighting in them -- call it the Bill Kristol Syndrome -- you can never underestimate the ample psychological benefits they get from feeling strong and tough but never getting near the fight.

Adam Smith [in The Wealth of Nations] warned of it in 1776:

For those who love to cheer the war in Ukraine but seem to have no idea what it's actually about, here's just the latest instance in which Zelensky had to increase punishments for desertion because of how unwilling much of the conscript army is to fight:

Zelensky knew there were way too few Ukrainian men willing to fight the Russian Army. That's why he begged Westerners who "support Ukraine" to come help fight Russia.

But so few did, so they closed the border and used unwilling conscripts...