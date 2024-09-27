Hackers Target UK Rail Network Wi-Fi To Warn Of "Islamisation Of Europe"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Mopdernity.news,

Hackers in the UK targeted 19 major railway stations to display a message to anyone accessing wi-fi which warned about terror attacks and “the Islamisation of Europe.”

Network Rail confirmed that the cyber attack had impacted stations including London Euston, Manchester Piccadilly, Liverpool Lime Street, Birmingham New Street, Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Central.

Anyone attempting to login to use the wi-fi network was met by a message which began, “We love you Europe.”

“The Islamisation of Europe is already happening, and it’s getting worse each day,” the message continued.

“Below is just a SMALL taste of what’s coming,” said the message, before describing what happened during the Manchester Arena bombing.

The terror attack, which occurred during an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017, killed 22 people and injured over a thousand, many of them children.

The jihadist responsible for the attack, Salman Abedi, had been rescued from Libya as a refugee by the British Royal Navy.

Abedi was spotted by security guards acting suspiciously on a number of occasions, but they didn’t report the activity over fears they would be called “racist”.

The hackers’ message also included photographs of some of the victims of the attack.

A spokesperson for Telent, the third party which provides the wi-fi for Network Rail, confirmed it was investigating a “security incident”.

“We have been informed there is an ongoing investigation by the British Transport Police into this incident, so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage,” said the company in a statement.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.