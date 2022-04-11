Here Are All The Latest News And Developments From The Ukraine War: April 11.

Feeling lost in the relentless barrage of news and fake news out of Ukraine? Hopefully this summary, courtesy of Newsquawk, will help at least a little although we leave it up to readers to sort out the truth from the propaganda.

Ukrainian minister Stefanishyna expects Ukraine to be given EU candidate country status in June and said that Ukraine is “ready to move fast” with its application to join the EU , according to REPUBLICWORLD.COM .

Austrian Chancellor Nehammer will travel to Russia on Monday to meet with Russian President Putin following the Austrian Chancellor’s visit to Ukraine over the weekend where he met with Ukrainian President Zelensky, according to Reuters; to speak at 17:00BST following talks. Russian Kremlin adds that Austria requested a closed format and no statement is planned.

Ukraine conducted a prisoner exchange with Russia on Saturday which was the third such swap since the start of the war . It was also reported that there were nine trains available for use for evacuation from the Luhansk region on Sunday, according to the regional governor, who added that more evacuations of people from settlements are needed, according to Reuters.

Ukrainian President Zelensky said they should not lose the possibility of a diplomatic solution to the war , while Zelensky separately commented that he is not confident that Ukraine forces will receive what they need from the US to succeed in the war against Russia, according to a CBS ’60 Minutes’ interview.

Russian President Putin is believed to have set himself four weeks to achieve some sort of a victory in Ukraine before the big Russian “Victory Day” holiday on May 9th, according to The Times on Friday. There were also reports in Axios that the May 9th Russian holiday will be a pivotal and dangerous deadline.

Russian Ministry of Defence alleged that Kyiv is preparing a mass murder of civilians in Luhansk with support from the West, according to Sputnik.

Russian Republic of Chechnya head Kadyrov said there will be an offensive not only on Mariupol but on other Ukrainian cities including Kyiv, according to Reuters.

Ukrainian President Zelensky discussed with German Chancellor Scholz anti-Russian sanctions, as well as defence and financial support for Ukraine. German Chancellor Scholz called for Russia to immediately pull its troops back and said that European borders must remain untouched, while he added that those who committed war crimes must be held responsible and that it is right Germany supplies Ukraine with defence weapons which it will continue doing so, according to Reuters.

White House National Security Adviser Sullivan said Russia’s systematic targeting of civilians in Ukraine constitutes war crimes and that Russia’s new commander in charge of the Ukrainian invasion, General Dvornikov, will author crimes and brutality against Ukrainian civilians. Sullivan added that they will get Ukraine the weapons it needs and are in talks with European allies about reducing dependence on Russian oil, according to Reuters.

UK PM Johnson said during a surprise visit to Kyiv that they will intensify sanctions against Russia week by week, while the UK will send 120 armoured vehicles and anti-ship missile systems to Ukraine and will guarantee USD 500mln in World Bank lending to Ukraine, according to Reuters and AFP.

UK military intelligence said Russian armed forces are seeking to bolster troops with personnel discharged from service since 2012 in response to mounting losses and that efforts to generate more fighting power include trying to recruit from the unrecognised Transnistria region of Moldova. UK military intelligence also noted that Russia’s departure from northern Ukraine left evidence of disproportionate targeting of non-combatants and that Russian forces continue to attack infrastructure targets with a high risk of collateral harm to civilians, according to Reuters.

European Commission President von der Leyen said the EC wants to pledge EUR 1bln to support Ukraine, according to Reuters.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell said the EU will soon convene a military committee to discuss the supply of weapons to Ukraine and that they will discuss further steps with EU ministers at the Foreign Affairs Council on Monday.