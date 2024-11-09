Here's Why These Geopolitical And Financial Chokepoints Need Your Attention...

Authored by Chris MacIntosh via InternationalMan.com,

The Houthis in Yemen tried to assassinate Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Then Hezbollah droned his house. Apparently, he was not at home at the time.

Iran launched an unprecedented missile attack on Israel. The part you probably didn’t hear about is that Iran says a “state of war” now exists between them and Israel.

France ended all arms exports to Israel, and the Israel’s pissed and subsequently bombed a French factory in Syria — an F you and no thanks for all the previous arms shipments and military aid.

Russia sent 33 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

Israel bombed Syria’s capital, Damascus.

Erdogan compared Israel with the Nazis.

I’ve probably missed a whole lot of things, but you get the picture. None of the above is good in any shape or form.

This last point I pay a lot of attention to, and here’s why.

Turkey has the second largest military in NATO, and it’s clearly going to leave or be kicked out.

Turkey also controls the Bosphorus, and Iran controls the strait of Hormuz.

The Houthis effectively now (to some extent at least) control the Suez.

That, my friends, is the holy trinity of supply disruption in oil shipments.

What else?

Well, an interesting little dilemma is opening up for NATO. What happens if Israel decides to have a go at Turkey — either inside Turkish territory or outside? That would, according to the NATO treaty, constitute an attack on a NATO partner and immediately mean that all NATO members were now at war with… Israel.

So should that actually happen, obviously NATO will side with Israel. Realise that the Mossad agent Epstein was not the only scumbag running such an operation, controlling influential US politicians and businessmen, and the idea that similar operations throughout NATO countries are not carried out is beyond naive. So all this means is that NATO will back Israel, despite Israel not being part of NATO. And when Turkey is kicked out of NATO, it will, I believe, be a nail in the coffin for NATO, at least as it stands today, which is to say kinda, sorta legitimate (if you bend your mind enough and watch enough CNBC, BBC and CNN). But this would put an end to that and NATO’s quickly fading veneer of credibility would fall away.

Then we’d have three of the most critical geopolitical choke points on the planet all controlled by members of the BRICS. I do hope you realise that this will never be allowed to happen by the Western powers. And because the world seems to be run by Satanic paedophiles who will never want to give up power, war it will be.

Speaking of geopolitical chokepoints…

Chairman Xi has reportedly ordered his military to “prepare for war.”

During a visit to the PLA Rocket Force, the elite unit overseeing China’s nuclear and conventional missiles, Xi gave a commanding speech demanding they “enhance their strategic deterrent and ensure combat readiness at all times.”

The PLA Rocket Force controls nukes and long-range missile capabilities crucial for any conflict, including a potential invasion of Taiwan.

Xi’s visit comes just days after Beijing deployed over 100 jets, drones, and warships around Taiwan, signalling an escalation in the ongoing standoff.

China has repeatedly stated it won’t rule out using force to bring Taiwan under its control.

I do hope you’re long hard assets.

Gold, despite being under-owned by both institutional and retail, keeps making new highs, and in all currencies!

Capital Controls by Another Name

When I made the claim that Europe would soon experience capital controls, folks looked at me like I’ve two heads. Lunacy, I tell you. Wild, crazy, conspiracy theories.

The blustering turns to huffing when I point out the following from the not so distant past:

Cyprus implemented capital controls in 2013 during its banking crisis, restricting bank withdrawals as well as transfers abroad.

Greece imposed capital controls in 2015 amid its debt crisis, limiting cash withdrawals and overseas transfers.

Iceland instituted capital controls in 2008 during the global financial crisis.

Furthermore, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) made policy changes in 2022 allowing nations to implement capital controls preemptively and for “national/international security reasons.” Conveniently, they don’t tell us what those might be.

Anyway, fast forward to today…

There is a very good reason for this. Here’s Tether’s market cap over time.

Try sending money across borders, and you’re increasingly facing mounting restrictions.

If you’re Russian, Chinese, Iranian, Palestinian, then things are even harder. But it is everywhere, and increasingly everyone is affected.

For instance, I just received a notification from a bank (I was moving money from one account to another) stating the following:

Regulations have changed regarding the justification of the origin of funds and transfers from abroad. Our institution is governed by these regulations.

In the past, statements of account were accepted, but now it does not apply. Therefore, now the origin of the funds must be justified by means of an attestation report, Cpa, or its equivalent abroad (in this case the document must be apostilled in the country of origin).

In order not to reject the incoming transfer, please justify it with one of the above mentioned documents.

This is to send a small (a few thousand dollars) sum of money simply to get some bills paid. Sheesh!

So you can see why Tether is so attractive. It allows you to still use the USD, since Tether is backed by treasuries (supposedly, I don’t really know and they’ve never passed an audit, so…), allowing for liquidity and, of course, subsequent lack of volatility. BUT importantly, it moves on rails outside of the Western-controlled banking system. It’s what has the technocrats getting their panties in a bunch and moving to block it.

Next up, actual ostensible capital controls in the traditional banking system. Watch! This is needed before they blow up the debt bubble.

* * *