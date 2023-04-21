House China Committee To War-Game A Chinese Invasion Of Taiwan

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

The House’s new panel on China will be war gaming a Chinese invasion of Taiwan to explore ways the US can respond in the latest example of the US government preparing for a future conflict with Beijing.

Axios reported that on Wednesday evening, members of the China committee, which is led by Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), will take the role of US officials in the war game that will be conducted by a Center for a New American Security (CNAS).

CNAS is a hawkish think-tank that receives funding from US arms makers and the Taiwanese government through the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office, Taiwan’s de facto embassy.

Several members of the Biden administration came from CNAS, including Kurt Campbell, a co-founder of the think tank who now serves as President Biden’s top Asia official on the National Security Council.

China hawks in Congress argue that the US must continue ramping up support for Taiwan to deter a Chinese invasion.

"We need to be moving heaven and earth to enhance our deterrence and denial posture so that Xi Jinping concludes that he just can’t do it," Gallagher told AP.

But China’s recent rhetoric and actions have demonstrated that more US support for Taiwan puts the island under greater Chinese military pressure.

Lots of US naval assets near China rn.



ALL of them (except subs) within range of Chinese DF-21D carrier killer missiles. They’ll be gone in 1st 15 min of war. pic.twitter.com/0Uu3t7Wwat — Carl Zha (@CarlZha) April 20, 2023

Beijing just concluded massive live-fire drills around Taiwan that were launched in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in California.