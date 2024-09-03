"How I Got Fired From The CIA": Career Ops Officer Tells All

Americans are by now familiar with a handful of whistleblowers who after spending years employed by the US intelligence community (IC) eventually saw enough to make them angry and throw away the safety of their future government careers by exposing state secrets to the public. Names like Snowden, Manning, Kiriakou or John Stockwell, William Binning and Thomas Drake (both of NSA whistleblower fame) are well-known, especially in independent and alternative media circles.

But lesser known are the names of those abruptly fired and dismissed from their posts as analysts or as officers for merely questioning and pushing back in real time against what they understood to be disastrous and criminal foreign action and policy. We suspect that this list of names, still largely unknown to the public or media, is much bigger than anyone knows. Such ex-employees of the CIA, NSA, DIA or other alphabet soup agencies typically have their security clearances revoked and are threatened with criminal prosecution should they ever reveal state secrets and classified information. The possibility of future employment even in the civilian world then comes under threat. This means most of them remain unknown.

Typically the American public only finds out about massive covert CIA operations or US war plans long after the fact. For example, the intelligence community knew that the Bush-Cheney White House was gearing up for a 'shock and awe' invasion of Iraq for at least many months before it happened. Or for another example, the truth about the CIA's covert program to overthrow Syria's Assad (called 'Timber Sycamore') finally leaked to The New York Times at least half a decade after it began. Intelligence planners under President Obama understood that the US was arming and training al-Qaeda linked Libyan rebels to overthrow and execute Gaddafi. And all the while, then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was getting briefed on these US-backed 'rebels' conducting extermination campaigns against ethnic minorities. Such horrific and suppressed truths only typically come out years or decades after they happen.

AFP/Getty Images

But again, what of those rare voices who dissent in real time and quietly suffer the full retribution of the national security deep state, far from the public eye? ZeroHedge was able to hear directly from one such rare dissenter in the Washington D.C. area this weekend. Former CIA operations officer Philip Giraldi spent over two decades in the agency, which took him around the world. We heard his fascinating and alarming story of "How I Got Fired From The CIA" during a closed-door session at the Ron Paul Institute's Liberty Platform conference held in Dulles, Virginia.

Below are ex-CIA Giraldi's words recounting how his long career led up to a difficult show-down with CIA leadership, and what happened next, as transcribed directly by ZeroHedge [emphasis ours].

* * *

After graduate school and following time in the US Army as an intelligence officer, I joined the CIA. I was an operations officer, which means a spy. I was sent to a lot of nice places to live in, starting with Rome. And then I was in Hamburg and then I was in Istanbul, and then Barcelona. After Barcelona I left the agency for a while and came back as a contractor after 9/11, and I was there for another three years.

How I got in trouble with the agency was... after I came back as a contractor I was sent to Afghanistan - this was after we had overrun it. It didn't take me long to figure out that we had replaced the Taliban by becoming worse than the Taliban.

And there was no evidence whatsoever coming from CIA analysts that [Osama] bin Laden [and the Afghan government] had actually been involved in 9/11, and so it was a bit of a contradictory assignment, and I became suspicious after that concerning the bogus things going on and what was developing inside the government.

Former CIA operations officer Philip Giraldi. Image by Gage Skidmore, Creative Commons BY-SA 3.0

So a couple years later I was back at CIA headquarters at Langley, Virginia and working with them on basic security issues. I had been a counterterrorism specialist and so I was working on different groups that they were considering to be 'over horizon' threats to the United States. This was a new concept, this threat. The tune that was being played in Washington was that 'we are threatened'.

Anyway, while I was doing this I was also talking to a number of my friends who were classmates [from prior schooling and training early in his career] who were analysts and they at this point were very senior analysts in the agency. And the United States meanwhile was preparing to attack Iraq because Iraq was 'a threat'.

And these friends of mine who were analysts saw all of the raw information that went into what the US government was seeing and they said, "you know this is all bullshit, this is all a lie - the intelligence that's coming in is fake. And this fake intelligence is being used to justify starting another war."

So anyway I got 'converted' and I started to be somewhat outspoken on the issue of why we should not be going into Iraq and we should leave this alone. And word of this got around [the agency].

So they called me in, they polygraphed me. They wanted to know who among all of my friends have similar views. I refused to cooperate and they said at that point, "well you failed your polygraph exam, we want to take away your security clearance."

Phil Giraldi, center right, discusses his time at the CIA before the Ron Paul Institute's closed-door "Scholar's Seminar" session in Dulles, VA on Aug.30, 2024.

So this was after twenty-one years in the agency, they took away my clearance, and I was basically fired. So it's kind of an interesting tale. I think it's probably shaped my thinking ever since then. I'm automatically suspicious of people who talk about justifications for wars. I think I will continue for the rest of my life to be that way. Thank you.