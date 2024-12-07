How Populations Have Changed In Asia Since 1990

Since 1990, the world population has grown by 3 billion people. And half of those births occurred in Asia.

But which countries have seen the most (relative) growth, and have any declined?

Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao maps out the changes in population for every Asian country between 1990 and 2023.

Data was sourced from the UN’s World Population Prospects 2024, and all figures are rounded.

Ranked: Asian Countries by Population Change (1990–2023)

The Middle East has seen the largest relative population growth in Asia, in some cases up 3-6x as seen in Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia.

Rank Country % Change

(1990–2023) 2023 Population

(Thousands) 1 🇶🇦 Qatar 537 2,979 2 🇦🇪 UAE 398 10,642 3 🇦🇫 Afghanistan 224 41,455 4 🇯🇴 Jordan 200 11,439 5 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 191 33,264 6 🇧🇭 Bahrain 188 1,570 7 🇾🇪 Yemen 184 39,391 8 🇰🇼 Kuwait 161 4,839 9 🇴🇲 Oman 156 5,049 10 🇮🇶 Iraq 140 45,074 11 🇵🇸 Palestine 137 5,409 12 🇰🇭 Cambodia 127 17,424 13 🇲🇻 Maldives 123 526 14 🇵🇰 Pakistan 102 247,504 15 🇮🇱 Israel 94 9,256 16 🇲🇾 Malaysia 90 35,126 17 🇲🇴 Macao 89 714 18 🇸🇬 Singapore 85 5,789 19 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan 85 7,364 20 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 81 10,390 21 🇵🇭 Philippines 78 114,891 22 🇧🇳 Brunei 75 459 23 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste 74 1,384 24 🇱🇦 Laos 70 7,665 25 🇸🇾 Syria 67 23,595 26 🇨🇾 Cyprus 65 1,345 27 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 64 35,652 28 🇮🇳 India 62 1,438,070 29 🇱🇧 Lebanon 59 5,773 30 🇹🇷 Türkiye 54 87,271 31 🇲🇳 Mongolia 52 3,432 32 🇮🇷 Iran 50 90,609 33 🇮🇩 Indonesia 50 281,190 34 🇻🇳 Vietnam 50 100,352 35 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan 49 7,074 36 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 49 171,467 37 🇳🇵 Nepal 48 29,695 38 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 41 10,318 39 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 38 22,972 40 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 35 7,443 41 🇲🇲 Myanmar 33 54,134 42 🇹🇭 Thailand 31 71,702 43 🇧🇹 Bhutan 31 786 44 🇰🇵 North Korea 24 26,418 45 🇨🇳 China 24 1,422,585 46 🇰🇷 South Korea 18 51,749 47 🇹🇼 Taiwan 15 23,317 48 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 14 20,330 49 🇯🇵 Japan 2 124,371 50 🇦🇲 Armenia -19 2,943 51 🇬🇪 Georgia -30 3,807

On the whole, nearly all Asian countries have added significantly to their people in the last three decades, including some of the world’s most populous countries: India (+62%), China (+24%), Indonesia (+50%), and Pakistan (+102%).

Only two transcontinental countries—Armenia and Georgia—have seen population declines. War is a primary reason for both, leading to economic repercussions, in turn fuelling an exodus of people.

Chasing Demographic Dividends

This explosion in people has also fueled Asia’s economic growth, particularly in China and India, from surging demand for goods and services.

In fact, Asia now has the highest share of world GDP (36%), eclipsing North America (31%) by five percentage points.

At the same time, many parts of the continent are still struggling with food insecurity, poverty, and civil strife. And for many of its advanced economies, the demographic dividend is ending. As birth rates fall, and the population ages, social security nets may not be able to keep up with increasing demands.

