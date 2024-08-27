How Qatar Spreads Chaos In The Middle East And Fuels Radical Islam In Europe

Authored by Adam Starzynski via ReMix,

People who have been following international news closely in recent years might have noticed that Qatar keeps appearing in the headlines and clearly punches well above its weight in world affairs for a country with only 300,000 citizens.

In this file photo, a Qatari employee of the Al Jazeera Arabic language TV news channel walks past the logo of Al Jazeera in Doha. Al-Jazeera. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

Lately, Qatar has been in the spotlight for housing the Hamas leadership while at the same time playing the role of the main negotiator, together with Egypt, for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Qatar also served as a safe haven for the Taliban for many years, and in 2020, facilitated a peace agreement between the United States and the Islamist group.

In between, Doha has also managed to organize the World Cup in football and was behind the largest corruption scandal in the history of the European Parliament, known as “Qatargate.”

However, Qatar’s main influence operation is its decades-long campaign to sponsor the spread of radical Islamist movements and mosques in the Middle East and Europe. Apart from sponsoring the construction of huge mosques and associations, Qatar is running an advanced media and PR campaign, creating fertile ground for these foreign Islamist movements to take root in their new countries.

We all know about the violent Jihadist organizations such as al-Qaida, ISIS and Hamas. However, most people know very little about the most influential Islamist organization, the Muslim Brotherhood.

Even fewer know that it has a patron state, and one that is broadcasting Muslim Brotherhood propaganda to hundreds of millions of homes across the world.

Qatar has been using the immense wealth it has accumulated through its oil and gas to turn Al Jazeera into an international media conglomerate, spreading Muslim Brotherhood propaganda on a global scale.

In order to fully comprehend the role played by this prominent Islamist organization, it is necessary to take a closer look at its roots.

The Muslim Brotherhood is strongly linked to three players: Egypt, Palestine and Qatar. It was founded in Egypt in 1928 by the cleric Hassan al-Banna as a reaction to how weak the Muslim world had become in relation to the West since the Enlightenment and the Industrial Revolution. Al-Banna and other Muslim Islamists and modernists argued that the Muslim community was weak due to having become corrupted over the centuries and had to go back to practicing the pure Islam of Mohammed and the first Caliphs.

The movement spread like wildfire in Egypt and one of its most notable early accomplishments was its involvement in the Arab revolt in Palestine, which lasted from 1936 to 1939. The revolt failed, but the Brotherhood succeeded in making the issue of Palestine a widespread Muslim concern. After the Second World War, they lobbied for granting asylum in Egypt to Amin al-Husseini, the Mufti of Jerusalem, who had collaborated with Nazi Germany during the war.

After the 1952 military coup against the Egyptian monarchy, the military started treating the Brotherhood as a rival and a threat to their rule. Due to increasing pressure, many of their most important ideological leaders were forced to move to Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Yusuf al-Qaradawi was the most important of these leaders. He was sent from the Al-Azhar University in Cairo in 1962 to head the Qatari Secondary Institute of Religious Studies. In 1977, he laid the foundation for the faculty dedicated to Shariah and Islamic Studies at the University of Qatar. Later, he became the host of a show on Al-Jazeera called “Sharia and Life” which had a viewership of around 80 million per episode, making him one of the most influential Muslim voices in the world.

The royal family of Qatar, the House of Al-Thani, has since been using the Muslim Brotherhood as a tool to minimize political opposition against them. In exchange for allowing the Brotherhood to use the country as a base for its international operations, the Brotherhood makes sure that there is no political threat based on organized religion against the Qatari monarchy.

Unfortunately, other countries are on the losing side of this deal. Qatar, Al-Jazeera and the Brotherhood cooperated in bringing the Muslim Brotherhood briefly into power in Egypt in 2011 and have sowed Islamist chaos throughout the Middle East since the Arab Spring, which started in 2011. It went so far that Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, and Jordan cut ties with Qatar in 2017 and started a blockade against the country.

Countries in Europe have also suffered, with Qatar being the main sponsor of mosques in which Brotherhood propaganda is taught and spread. In these same mosques, many Muslims have become radicalized and some are even convinced to join violent Jihadist organizations. Much of the money comes from the Qatar Charity, which has provided funding for at least 140 mosques, cultural centers, and Islamic schools in Europe. One of the most famous examples is the mega-mosque in Poitiers, which sits in the vicinity of the site of the Battle of Tours and Battle of Poitiers where Charles Martel, ruler of the Franks, stopped the advancing Muslim army of Abdul al-Rahman in the year of 732.

Today, the largest Muslim umbrella group in Europe is the Council of European Muslims, formerly known as the Federation of Islamic Organizations in Europe (FIOE), and is widely seen as a front organization of the Muslim Brotherhood in Europe. In 1997, it created the European Council for Fatwa and Research (ECFR), a private foundation composed of Islamic clerics and scholars that issues fatwas for Muslims living in Europe, with the intention of dictating to them how they must live their lives.

It is worth asking who presided over this influential organization for the past decades. The answer? Yusuf al-Qaradawi, who operated from his headquarters in Qatar until his death in 2022.

The growth of radical Islam in Europe has been accelerating for the past 50 years. When will Qatar, Al Jazeera, the Muslim Brotherhood, the Council of European Muslims and the ECFR meet their “Poitiers” on the European continent?