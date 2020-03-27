Hubei Residents Riot After Quarantine Lifted; Police Beaten With Their Own Shield, Cop Cars Overturned

Residents of Hubei province in China teamed up with their local police force to battle the police from neighboring Jiangxi province - who set up a roadblock on the Yangtze River Bridge to prevent the people of Hubei from crossing and returning to work.
Footage of Hubei residents overturning Jingxi police vehicles was captured and uploaded to Chinese social media - where Chinese authorities have reportedly already scrubbed it.
Civilians overturning a police vehicle...
More police arriving.
Protests are definitely becoming violent.
At one point rioters snatched a police shield and began beating Jiangxi officers with it.
The civilians from Hubei stole a riot shield from Jiangxi police and are beating them with it!
This man explains the situation:
This man confirms the riots were sparked by Jiangxi police crossing into Hubei's jurisdiction.
SUMMARY:
1️⃣ Lockdown in Hubei was lifted 2 days ago and people wanted to go back to work in Jiangxi. Jiangxi police would not let them in. People from Hubei got mad.
2️⃣ Jiangxi police invaded Hubei police jurisdiction, causing fights between the police.
3️⃣ Riots ensued.