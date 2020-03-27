Hubei Residents Riot After Quarantine Lifted; Police Beaten With Their Own Shield, Cop Cars Overturned

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/27/2020 - 12:00

Residents of Hubei province in China teamed up with their local police force to battle the police from neighboring Jiangxi province - who set up a roadblock on the Yangtze River Bridge to prevent the people of Hubei from crossing and returning to work.

Footage of Hubei residents overturning Jingxi police vehicles was captured and uploaded to Chinese social media - where Chinese authorities have reportedly already scrubbed it.

At one point rioters snatched a police shield and began beating Jiangxi officers with it.

This man explains the situation: 

