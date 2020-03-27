Hubei Residents Riot After Quarantine Lifted; Police Beaten With Their Own Shield, Cop Cars Overturned

Residents of Hubei province in China teamed up with their local police force to battle the police from neighboring Jiangxi province - who set up a roadblock on the Yangtze River Bridge to prevent the people of Hubei from crossing and returning to work.

Footage of Hubei residents overturning Jingxi police vehicles was captured and uploaded to Chinese social media - where Chinese authorities have reportedly already scrubbed it.

Civilians overturning a police vehicle... pic.twitter.com/VtEFmmgLo1 — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) March 27, 2020

More police arriving. pic.twitter.com/QwoCcpORDO — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) March 27, 2020

Protests are definitely becoming violent.



This is happening RIGHT NOW and the videos are being taken down from Chinese social media almost as fast as they are going up!



⚠️ THE WORLD NEEDS TO KNOW WHAT IS HAPPENING IN CHINA ⚠️



SPREAD this thread far and wide!☝️ pic.twitter.com/4SirkL6aSS — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) March 27, 2020

At one point rioters snatched a police shield and began beating Jiangxi officers with it.

The civilians from Hubei stole a riot shield from Jiangxi police and are beating them with it! pic.twitter.com/NQstRTooHS — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) March 27, 2020

This man explains the situation:

This man confirms the riots were sparked by Jiangxi police crossing into Hubei's jurisdiction. pic.twitter.com/TpoeSHq3Qn — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) March 27, 2020

More: