Huge Blast Rocks Refugee Camp In Lebanon, Many Casualties Feared

Multiple explosions rocked a Palestinian refugee camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre on Friday night, with international reports citing unknown casualties, and several social media videos showing large flames reaching into the night sky.

Though unconfirmed, many reports are saying a Hamas weapons depot ignited, and there's also rampant speculation it may have possibly been attacked by Israeli airstrikes.

#BreakingNews A huge explosion was heard in the Burj Alshamali Palestinian refugees camp near Tyre. Initial reports are saying a blast ripped off a weapons depot and there are casualties pic.twitter.com/mjNde2tQeV — Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) December 10, 2021

"Initial reports suggested the incident began with a fire in a diesel tanker before spreading to a nearby mosque controlled by Hamas," Deutsche Welle and various agencies wrote.

"Footage shared by local media showed a number of small, bright red flashes above the port city, followed by a blast and the sound of glass shattering," the report added.

There are fears of at least a dozen casualties, however, there are differing accounts, with some local reporters saying not many people were actually near the blast when it happened.

In the last 30 minutes minutes multiple explosions have occurred in the Al-Burj Shemali refugee camp near Tyre, #Lebanon. Multiple reportedly taken to hospital near by. The cause is currently unknown. pic.twitter.com/ilyW5mmYHn — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) December 10, 2021

In the blast aftermath ambulances rushed to the scene. Eyewitnesses said that several explosions shook the camp.

"A Lebanese security official said authorities have no exact numbers of the casualties yet but that there could be as many as 12 dead in the Burj Shamali camp in the port city of Tyre," The Associated Press reports.

Considering the large number of secondary explosions there is a high possibility this is a ammunition/weapons cache. pic.twitter.com/YkNqri9lG2 — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) December 10, 2021

إنفجار مستودع أسلحة في مخيم برج الشمالي (فيديو) pic.twitter.com/q8YwMfoi5s — LebanonFiles (@lebanonfile) December 10, 2021

developing...