print-icon

Huge Blast Rocks Refugee Camp In Lebanon, Many Casualties Feared

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Dec 10, 2021 - 05:00 PM

Multiple explosions rocked a Palestinian refugee camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre on Friday night, with international reports citing unknown casualties, and several social media videos showing large flames reaching into the night sky.

Though unconfirmed, many reports are saying a Hamas weapons depot ignited, and there's also rampant speculation it may have possibly been attacked by Israeli airstrikes. 

"Initial reports suggested the incident began with a fire in a diesel tanker before spreading to a nearby mosque controlled by Hamas," Deutsche Welle and various agencies wrote.

"Footage shared by local media showed a number of small, bright red flashes above the port city, followed by a blast and the sound of glass shattering," the report added.

There are fears of at least a dozen casualties, however, there are differing accounts, with some local reporters saying not many people were actually near the blast when it happened.

In the blast aftermath ambulances rushed to the scene. Eyewitnesses said that several explosions shook the camp.

"A Lebanese security official said authorities have no exact numbers of the casualties yet but that there could be as many as 12 dead in the Burj Shamali camp in the port city of Tyre," The Associated Press reports.

developing...

0