Hunger In Africa: The Situation Is Serious

278 million people in Africa suffer from chronic hunger.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong details below, this corresponds to 20 percent of the continent's population. By comparison, ten percent are affected when looked at globally.

According to Welthungerhilfe, the main drivers of hunger include wars, climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most recently, the Russian attack on Ukraine further exacerbated food supply problems. Even before that though, the situation in many African countries was serious, as this map based on the 2021 World Hunger Index illustrates.

The index "annually measures and compares the severity of hunger and malnutrition in the world, different regions and individual countries."

The situation is particularly dire in Somalia, with seven other countries rated as "very serious" - Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Burundi, the Central African Republic the Comoros and Madagascar.

Only a handful of countries can be classified as "low" or "moderate" on the severity scale.