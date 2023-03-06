"I Can't Get My Money Out": Billionaire Mark Mobius Says China Blocking Investment Outflows

Emerging markets investment pioneer Mark Mobius says that China is blocking his ability to withdraw money from the world's second-largest economy.

"I'm personally affected because I have an account with HSBC in Shanghai. I can't get my money out. The government is restricting the flow of money out of the country," Mobius told Fox Business on Thursday. "So I would be very, very careful investing in China."

As a foreigner in China, we all know that you can’t move money easily and you need to keep all the tax records if you want to wire money abroad.



I am actually surprised he has an account here….🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/uoSIGVpEFC — Marco Castelli (@macastel3) March 4, 2023

"It's just amazing. They're putting all kinds of barriers," Mobius continued. "They don't say, 'No, you can't get your money out,' but they say, 'Give us all the records from 20 years of how you've made this money,' and so forth. It's crazy."

Mobius says that Hong Kong "seems to be a little more open," and that he's been able to get his money "in and out" of there.

According to Mobius, China under President Xi Jinping is operating "in a completely different direction" than the country's former market-friendly leader Deng Xiaoping.

So where to invest? India or Brazil, according to Mobius.

"You've got a billion people, they can do the same thing that the Chinese do. They can do the same kind of manufacturing and so forth."

"I'm now in Brazil, and Brazil, you've got 250 million-plus people. Very good people, open society. Hey, why not come here? It's another alternative."