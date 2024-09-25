IDF Prepares Ground Invasion Of Lebanon, Calls Up Reserve Brigades

After Hezbollah's launch of an Iran-made ballistic missile on Tel Aviv, a first of the war which we detailed earlier, Israel is preparing to activate two reserve brigades for ongoing operations on its 'northern front' with Lebanon.

A fresh statement by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said boosting forces with reserve manpower will "enable the continuation of the fighting efforts against Hezbollah, the protection of Israeli citizens and creating conditions for the return of the residents of the north safely back home."

This comes simultaneous to talk of a ground offensive in southern Lebanon, which would mark a first since the 2006 war, which proved somewhat devastating for both sides. The IDF chief has said "we are preparing for a ground maneuver" in Lebanon ahead of an important security cabinet meeting under PM Netanyahu.

Via AFP

The head of the Israeli army’s Northern Command, Major General Ori Gordin, has said in new statements issued to his forces that they should "strongly prepare" for a ground offensive.

Gen. Gordin addressed troops who are reportedly conducting exercises simulating a ground invasion. He said the campaign "began with a very significant blow to Hezbollah’s capabilities" with a focus on attacking Hezbollah's launch locations, preparing the way for more effective ground maneuvers. He stressed in the comments that the IDF needs "to change the security situation" and be "strongly prepared to enter Lebanon in a [ground] maneuver."

Israel has already activated some reserve units is multiple waves related to combating Hamas in Gaza - an operation which is fast approaching the one-year mark.

Israel has been warning Lebanese civilians to flee the south, which has included aircraft dropping leaflets telling people to evacuate to the north of the country. All of this strongly suggests a ground invasion could be imminent:

Since Monday, Israel has widened its airstrikes in Lebanon, targeting more than 2,000 Hezbollah sites and killing at least 569 people, including 50 children. Nearly 500,000 people have been internally displaced as they fled the heavy airstrikes in the south and east, according to the Lebanese Foreign Ministry.

"The east" is a reference to the heavy bombardment of the Bekka Valley, another Hezbollah stronghold where heavy weapons and ammo are believed stored.

Calls from the United Nations for de-escalation and a diplomatic path forward have fallen on deaf ears. The White House on Wednesday issued a new statement which called Hezbollah's launch of a ballistic missile at Tel Aviv "concerning".

White House national security council spokesman John Kirby told CNN it was "Deeply concerning." He called out Iran in particular: "Evidence again… that Israel is facing a legitimate threat from a terrorist group backed by Iran," he said.

Below: Israeli strike reportedly in Mount Lebanon area, southeast of Beirut:

⚡️Zionist terrorists strike somewhere in mount Lebanon, trying to get a location pic.twitter.com/SZ93N0e03J — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) September 25, 2024

"The United States continues to support Israel’s right to defend itself," he added. "No nation should have to live with these threats right across their border, right next door."

As for Iran, it appears reluctant to enter the Israel-Hezbollah conflict in any direct way, though there is a likelihood that IRGC officers are on the ground in Lebanon. In the 2006 war IRGC operatives played an advisory role as Hezbollah launched sophisticated weapons at Israel. There are fresh reports saying Tehran has specifically denied a Hezbollah request to attack Israel directly:

The Islamic Republic has backed off requests from their Hezbollah proxies to attack Israel in response to last summer’s assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, three sources informed Axios on Tuesday. Two Israeli officials told the news provider that authorities in the Iran regime believe “the timing isn’t right” for their involvement because the theocracy’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, is attending the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York. A Western diplomat confirmed the revelation, stating that Washington’s intelligence services have determined Hezbollah’s leadership reached out to their Tehran-based supporters for assistance in recent days.

War headed into different phase if we don't see diplomatic breakthrough soon



- Israel laying ground for return to 1985, occupying buffer area in S Lebanon



- Hezbollah undeterred still firing missiles, an Israeli occupation in South would work in its favor



- US careful in… — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) September 25, 2024

Iranian leadership has instead seen Israel's actions as all about setting "traps" - in the words of President Masoud Pezeshkian. He has said the Islamic Republic won't fall into Netanyahu's plans for wider war.

Currently, Syria's Assad has also appeared reluctant to jump in, only offering assistance to Lebanon in various areas. Hundreds of Lebanese civilians have reportedly fled into Syria as a result of Israel's bombing campaign this week.