Reminder: Tonight At 7:30pm ET, Laura Loomer And Dave Smith Debate Israel-Hamas War

Add this online event to your calendar:

Modern discourse has devolved into headlines and soundbites. Gone are the great debates of decades past, when luminaries such as Buckley and Vidal, Chomsky and Foucault, or Tucker and Carville spent the better part of an hour hashing out issues on the national stage. These unfiltered, pre-internet debates, untainted by self-serving echo chambers and the biased lens of corporate media, served to actually inform - not manipulate - the public, and shape official policy.

In the same vein, and in hopes of short-circuiting the endless media noise, ZeroHedge is going back to basics with a series of live, spontaneous, unscripted and interactive debates, with no commercial breaks, which we hope will inspire discussion on a wide variety of controversial topics, ranging from war to finance, to unsustainable debt, to crypto, to society and religion, and everything in between.

Why? Because we realize that only free, uncensored debate can crush bad ideas before they evolve and lead to social and economic misery, suffering and death… because only dialogue can save the world.

Imagine a world where those who lie and lead us into wars do not go on to shape national dialogue through establishment outlets which exist to control narratives - providing revolving-door cover for their benefactors and ideological allies. We can counter this when the marketplace of ideas is alive and thriving. When it’s not, when the market has been manipulated and curbed for the benefit of those in power, that’s when catastrophic outcomes become inevitable.

Ultimately, exposing ideas to public scrutiny is the only way to separate the wheat from the chaff, to distinguish good from bad.

Our first debate features Dave Smith and Laura Loomer, who will discuss the Israel-Hamas war. We will also dedicate a portion of the debate to responding directly to questions submitted by our readers on X/Twitter.

The winner of the debate will be chosen by you, the readers, through a poll immediately following the debate.

As this novel ZeroHedge project moves forward (please bear with any glitches especially in the beginning), we seek to collaborate with anyone interested in rational debate on one of the largest free-speech platforms in the world - including members of the Intellectual Dark Web, Munk, and others in the alternative media space who wish to amplify their message and reach a huge audience.

Tune in on Wednesday, Nov 15 at 7:30 PM ET for the Inaugural, interactive, and commercial-free ZeroHedge Debate, which will be broadcast live on X and on ZeroHedge.

