Former President Trump isn't even back in the White House, but news of his historic victory in the US presidential election has already sent shockwaves through the top leadership of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Reports on X indicate that the rebels have declared a ceasefire, halting a year of missile and drone strikes on Western-linked commercial and military vessels across the critical maritime chokepoint in the southern Red Sea.

According to Defense Arabia on X, Houthi spokesman Yahya Sarea stated, "Our operations in international waters were purely defensive, and we announce their final cessation."

Since October 2023, Houthi rebels have launched over 80 attacks on commercial ships in this critical maritime chokepoint, sinking two vessels and killing four sailors.

The chaos has triggered global supply chain snarls as commercial vessels reroute around the Cape of Good Hope. Even more alarming is the fact that this turmoil in the Red Sea occurred under a weak Biden-Harris regime, which was powerless in an election year.

