Iran Demands IAEA Closely Monitor Nuclear Fuel For Australia Submarines In Wake Of AUKUS Deal

Iran is calling out a double standard when it comes to application of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) restrictions and monitoring of countries' nuclear development and activity, joining China in condemning the US-UK-Australia defense pact recently unveiled.

Iran's ambassador to the IAEA said this week amid all the headlines and controversy over the AUKUS deal which will see the US transfer nuclear submarine technology to Australia that the IAEA must have access to all nuclear fuel to be used for Australia's future submarines when the terms of the AUKUS are put in motion.

Nuclear submarine, US Navy image

Iran's ambassador to the IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi told the international body this this must happen in a timely manner, according to Iranian state media.

"For Australia, reaching safeguards arrangement with the Agency is of essence. The Agency should have access to the HEU [highly-enriched uranium] there at agreed and reasonable time and no excuse is accepted in this regard," Gharibabadi stated. "The Agency should keep the BoG [Board of Governors] informed on this important [issue] regularly."

He reminded the monitoring body that nuclear-powered submarines require fuel to be enriched to above 90% purity, which is far above Iran's current enrichment of up to 60%, which Gharibabadi claimed is only "for humanitarian and peaceful purposes."

The official further slammed the US, UK and Australia for what he called the "vulgar facade of double standard and hypocrisy". This after Chinese officials have been charging Australia with violating its policy of having a nuclear free zone according to it's decades ago signing on to the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

The Iranians are now echoing these charges, saying Washington will transfer the nuclear technology "under the pretext of the fabricated so-called strategic concerns."

Tehran has of late been in a war of words with the IAEA over monitoring nuclear sites inside the Islamic Republic. Earlier this month an agreement was belatedly reached to keep cameras on which remotely monitor sensitive sites to ensure Iran doesn't ramp up uranium enrichment or other activities further.