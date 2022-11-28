Iran Demands US Team Be Kicked Out Of World Cup Over Altered Flag

Iran is demanding that the US Soccer team be disqualified from the World Cup going into Tuesday's much anticipated US-Iran match, after more off-field controversy has sent tensions to boiling point.

A Saturday social media post across the official social media accounts of the US Soccer Federation (USSF), including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram - featured an altered version of the Iranian national flag without the Islamic emblem in the center. US Soccer said it was to show solidarity with the ongoing 'anti-hijab' protest movement which has been raging for over two months inside Iran.

Getty Images: Flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran

"We wanted to show our support for the women in Iran with our graphic for 24 hours," the US Soccer federation said. The USSF said this was in "support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights."

In response, Iran's soccer federation said the move "disrespected the national flag of Islamic Republic of Iran," and additionally that it was "unethical and against international law."

It is driving outrage inside Iran, given that state media is describing that the US is "removing the symbol of Allah" from the Iranian flag. According to a description in the Associated Press:

The Islamic Republic emblem, designed in 1980, is four curves with a sword between them. It represents the Islamic saying: "There is no god but God." It also resembles a tulip or lotus.

In response, on Sunday Iran state media called for the US team to be immediately booted from the World Cup for the intentionally "distorted image" of the flag.

Tasnim news agency said in a statement, "By posting a distorted image of the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran on its official account, the US football team breached the FIFA charter, for which a 10-game suspension is the appropriate penalty." It emphasized: "Team USA should be kicked out of the World Cup 2022."

Iran's soccer federation called for the U.S. to be expelled from the World Cup over social media posts that featured a doctored version of Iran's flag. U.S. Soccer said that it was meant to show support for the women of Iran, but later deleted the posts. https://t.co/zEX9IhT8K3 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 27, 2022

The flag sans Islamic emblem appeared for 24 hours and then the actual flag was restored...

The US soccer team changed Iran’s flag ahead of their match, then changed it back to its correct form after Iran complained to FIFA. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/MlsiihdfBt — Richard Medhurst (@richimedhurst) November 27, 2022

FIFA has thus far not indicated whether it will take any punitive action.

Already there has been much off-the-field controversy and drama in Qatar, including a strict FIFA ban on players wearing 'pro-LGBT' armbands - which a number of European teams had initially planned to do, but have since backed off of.

For Iran especially, Qatar 2022 continues to be one of the most politicized World Cups in recent memory...