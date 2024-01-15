Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles Against Foreign 'Espionage Centers' In Iraq's Erbil

Multiple large explosions have been reported overnight (local) near the US Consulate in Erbil, Iraq, in what appears to be a major escalation from Iran.

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has already taken responsibility for the attack against what a statement dubbed foreign "espionage centers" and "anti-Iranian terrorist gatherings in parts of the region" with ballistic missiles.

All eyes on #Erbil tonight — video appears to show at least some projectiles made impact, and they’re big.



Sources in #Iraq claim short-range ballistic missiles or heavy suicide drones were used, possibly from southern #Iraq or #Iran.



Serious development.

ABC News is reporting that four people were killed in the fresh missile attack, however, no Americans have been hurt. US officials have told regional media that no American facilities were impacted by the missile strikes in Erbil, even though many initial reports said it took place near the vicinity of the US consulate.

Very close in time to this attack, possibly within as little as five minutes of the Erbil incident, Israel launched airstrikes against Iran-linked targets outside Aleppo International Airport in northern Syria.

One regional correspondent, Joyce Karam, pointed out that Monday has been an exceptional day in terms of the number of hugely escalatory events close in time. She wrote that the "Middle East is imploding, in one day"...which has included the following:

Attack on US ship by Yemen Houthis

US intercepting 2nd attack in Red Sea

Israel strikes in Gaza [and Syria]

Stabbing & car ramming near Tel Aviv IRGC attack in Iraq

IRGC attack in Syria

As for the IRGC action in Syria, a statement said it targeted an ISIS site, in retaliation for the twin suicide bombings in Kerman city in southeast Iran on Jan.3. ISIS had taken responsibility for the attack which killed over 100 people who were attending memorial events commemorating the death of Qassem Soleimani.

Iran's IRGC launches ballistic missiles near the US Consulate and on an Israeli Mossad headquarters in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, and simultaneously on Syria, targeting groups related to the Kerman terror attack.

The IRGC statements made so far include acknowledgement of the following military actions Monday (some of which occurred in the overnight hours Tuesday, local time):

Attack on anti-Iranian terrorist sites (i.e. US military sites) in Iraq's Erbil

Attack on ISIS terrorist sites inside Syria

Attack on Mossad HQ in Kurdistan, Iraq

According to more details in Reuters from Iran's attack on northern Iraq: "Explosions were heard in an area some 40 kilometers northeast of Erbil in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, three security sources said, in an area near the U.S. consulate as well as civilian residences."

Al-Mayadeen reports six explosions heard in a missile strike southwest of Aleppo, Syria. @syriahr attributes the strike to Israel. Meanwhile, Iraqi media reports a missile attack on an American base in Irbil, northern Iraq. A busy night in the skies of the Middle East.

All of this is spillover from the Gaza War, as things continue to slide into a possible broader regional conflagration.

More video from the Erbil attack, however which remains unverified...