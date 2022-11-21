Iran Launches More Large-Scale Missile Attacks On Northern Iraq

Iran has launched another round of attacks on Kurdish groups in northern Iraq in connection with ongoing anti-government protests inside the Islamic Republic. This as Iran's own neighboring Kurdistan region has continued to be a hotbed of the now two-month long "anti-hijab" protests sparked by the death in police custody of a 22-year old Iranian Kurdish woman from Saqqez.

Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced early Monday that it struck three areas of the northern Iraqi Kurdish region with drones and missiles the day prior, causing "heavy damage" on the camps. Tehran has said that "terrorist groups".

Kurdish militia group in Iraq, AP file image

Iranian statement media said that 26 members Komala and the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan were killed as a result.

Iran had first carried out a similar cross-border attack in September, which was said to have killed an American citizen who was a dual national. There were more reported Iranian strikes last week.

The IRGC claims that the groups being targeted are behind weapons smuggling operations, as well as sabotage actions inside Iran, which aim to destabilize the country.

Like with the last major cross-border attack, the US Central Command condemned the fresh Iranian military aggression, saying the strikes violate Iraq's sovereignty and "jeopardize the hard-fought security and stability of Iraq and the Middle East."

⚡️Consequences of Iranian strike in Northeastern Iraq pic.twitter.com/CLYTNoK3K5 — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) November 20, 2022

Tehran has meanwhile been demanding that Baghdad take concrete action to disarm the outlawed Kurdish militia groups while holding open the possibility of more cross-border strikes.

A Monday Iranian foreign ministry statement said its military had no choice to act to "protect its borders and security of its citizens based on its legal rights."