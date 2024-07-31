Iran's Supreme Leader Orders 'Direct' Retaliation Strikes On Israel: Officials

Update(1550ET) : Multiple Iranian officials have told the New York Times in a breaking story that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has ordered retaliation against Israel for the brazen assassination by missile strike of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh which took place on Iranian soil in the early morning hours.

Officials referenced the "humiliating security failure" and that Iran must once against show "strength against the risk of escalation" in exacting revenge on Israel.

Khamenei has, according to the report, "issued an order for Iran to strike Israel directly, in retaliation for the killing in Tehran of Hamas’s leader" - three Iranian sources who were briefed on the matter said.

Iran has raised the red flag of revenge over the dome of the Jamkaran Mosque following the Israeli assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.



Iran's Supreme Leader has said, 'It is our duty to take revenge.'



The United States government claims it was not aware of or involved… pic.twitter.com/yJcTPDC7Ko — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) July 31, 2024

Russia is one among several nations urging calm and raising the alarm over a major regional conflagration:

Russia warned Wednesday that the assassination in Iran of visiting Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh threatened a full “global conflict” — as the terror group called it “a grave escalation” and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei threatened “harsh punishment” for Israel. “We resolutely condemn the attack that led to Mr. Haniyeh’s death,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said soon after Haniyeh was killed in an airstrike while in Tehran for the inauguration of Iran’s new president. “We believe that such action is aimed against attempts to establish peace in the region, and could significantly destabilize the already tense situation,” he said.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has issued a fiery statement saying that Washington must also bear responsibility for the Israeli attack which killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in the overnight and early morning hours of Wednesday.

"This terrorist act is not only a flagrant violation of the principles and rules of international law and the United Nations Charter, but also a serious threat to regional and international peace and security," the Iranian Foreign Ministry statement began.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes the responsibility of the US government as a supporter and accomplice of the Zionist regime in the continuation of the occupation and genocide of the Palestinians, in committing this heinous act of terrorism," it added.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei within 24 hours of the former's death, Reuters

The vague language of general 'support' to Israel leaves open the question of whether Tehran believes the US had an actual direct operational role in Haniyeh's killing.

However, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations issued a more specific denunciation in tandem: "This act could not have occurred without the authorization and intelligence support of the U.S.," it said in a letter submitted to the UN. According to fresh details of the strike:

HAMAS SENIOR OFFICIAL AL-HAYYA SAYS A MISSILE HIT HAMAS LEADER ROOM AND 'STRUCK HIM DIRECTLY'

Hours before the accusation, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken definitively stated Washington had no involvement in the attack.

"This is something we were not aware of or involved in. It's very hard to speculate," Blinken told a regional outlet while on an official trip to Singapore. He had been asked about what he thinks will happen next in the region.

Iran will more than likely retaliate in a big way, possibly with another wave of drones and missiles on Israel, but this time less telegraphed (compared to the initial April 13 attack, largely intercepted by Israel's anti-air defenses)...

This reference to Iran's territorial integrity is the clearest sign yet that Iran is viewing its response in the same light as its response to Israel's bombing of its consulate in Damascus in April.



In other words, it's going to be a big response. It has to be a big response. https://t.co/UIQX4LxSxR — Sam (@sonofnariman) July 31, 2024

The aforementioned UN letter has also called for the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting over the Hamas chief's killing. But likely the US and its allies will see this as a legitimate killing of a designated terrorist responsible for the atrocities against Israel on Oct.7.

Meanwhile as Israel appears to be on an 'assassination spree', the body of Hezbollah's military commander Fuad Shukr (and close advisor to Nasrallah) has been pulled from the rubble in Beirut.

Regional sources say the death toll from the Tuesday strike on a southern neighborhood of the Lebanese capital has risen to five with at least 70 injured. Among the casualties were women and children.