Iran Will "No Longer Observe Any LImits" On Uranium Enrichment

In what is the final blow to Obama's landmark JCPOA, or the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Iran's government said on Sunday it would no no longer abide by any limits on its enrichment of uranium but would continue to cooperate with the UN's nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, according to the semi-official FARS news agency.

"The Islamic Republic will no longer observe any limits on the operational aspects of its nuclear program, to include uranium enrichment capacity, enrichment percentage, levels of enriched material and research and development," Fars reported, citing a statement from the government.

As a reminder, President Trump started the process of unwinding Obama's signature foreign policy deal in May 2018, when he withdrew the U.S. from the deal, setting off a chain of events that have seen tensions rise to the point where the two countries may now be on the brink of war.

FARS a government statement saying Iran would not respect any limits set down in the pact on the number of uranium enrichment centrifuges it could use, which meant there would be no limits on its enrichment capacity, the level to which uranium could be enriched, or Iran’s nuclear research and development. These would from now on be based on Iran’s technical needs.

The statement also said Iran’s steps could be reversed if Washington lifted its sanctions on Tehran, which of course won't happen any time soon, if ever.

Instead, what will happen, is that the US will use Iran's "unilateral" exit from the nuclear deal and the "threat" of a nuclear Iran, as justification for further military intervention, one which in addition to US military, may also involve Israeli forces in the immediate future.