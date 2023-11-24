'Irish People Are Being Attacked' - Anti-Immigrant Riots Erupt After Dublin Stabbing Spree

A stabbing spree sparked riots in downtown Dublin on Thursday, as anti-immigration ruffians set vehicles ablaze, looted stores and fought police officers.

The trouble began around 1:40 pm local time in Parnell Square East in downtown Dublin, next to the Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire children's school. The Irish police -- or "garda" -- say three young children and a woman in her 30s were wounded by a knife-wielding man in his 40s. Two were seriously wounded: a five-year-old girl and the adult woman.

The fiend attacked a group of children queued up as they were moving from one scheduled class to the next. “The kids were out walking. All of a sudden, one of them fell to the ground, then another fell to the ground, then another falls to the ground,” said a witness.

According to some reports, the wounded woman, a school worker, heroically rushed to defend the five-year-old girl, who was said to have been stabbed in the neck. According to a source anonymously quoted by The Irish Independent:

This all happened in a matter of seconds and after her very brave actions another two children suffered superficial stabbing injuries to their chest and shoulder in what was a frenzied incident. She defended those children with all her strength – all that she was doing was trying to protect those little kids and people in what was is a very built up area in the city centre saw what was happening when they passed the school.”

The attack ended when the villain stumbled to the ground and "a load of people jumped on him," said the witness. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for facial injuries. His wounds were minimized by onlookers who formed a barrier around him to prevent a prolonged beating.

A Garda spokesman said the early indication was that the stabbing rampage was not an act of terrorism, and officials have yet to identify the attacker or his ethnicity. However, in the immediate wake of the attack, social media was full of posts declaring that the man is Algerian.

True or false, those rumors prompted angry Irish, some carrying Irish flags, to start raising hell in the vicinity of the attack and other areas too. "Irish people are being attacked by these scum," a protester told AFP, reflecting the attitude of the mob. Chanting anti-immigration slogans, rioters set several vehicles on fire, including a police car, a double-decker bus and a light-rail train. They also attacked cops with fireworks and looted stores.

"Such rioting is almost unprecedented in Dublin," reported Reuters. "There are no far right parties or politicians elected to parliament, but small anti-immigrant protests have grown in the last year." At the peak of Thursday night's violence, more than 400 Irish police were deployed, including many in riot gear.

Dublin police forced to flee. The native Irish are too angry this time. We Europeans are all very angry about what happened today in Dublin. We want mass expulsions now. Free Europe. pic.twitter.com/omEffhIu6c — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) November 23, 2023

Irish natives devastate hotels housing illegal immigrants in Dublin. This after the cowardly knife attack on Irish children by an Algerian. pic.twitter.com/ZvLyYqVKEx — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) November 24, 2023

The head of Irish police, Drew Harris, attributed the violence to a "lunatic, hooligan faction driven by a far-right ideology" and implied they were inflamed by online misinformation. Irish President Micheal Higgins echoed that sentiment. “That [the stabbings] would be used or abused by groups with an agenda that attacks the principle of social inclusion is reprehensible," he said. “[A] thuggish and manipulative element must not be allowed to use an appalling tragedy to wreak havoc," said Irish justice Minster Helen McEntee.

Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today. Our chief of police had this to say on the riots in the aftermath. Drew, not good enough. There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and… https://t.co/ac6j1GIjXD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2023

Ireland took in more than 141,000 immigrants in the 12 months ending in April, the most in 16 years. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ireland has allowed 100,000 Ukrainians into the country, one of the highest per-capita rates in the European Union.

We should soon learn more about the perpetrator of the stabbings. If he were not an immigrant, you'd think authorities would have raced to say so -- to throw some water on the fiery and not-so-peaceful rioting. Stay tuned...