Israel Bombs Weapons Depot Run By Iranian Militia

Tensions continued to climb in the Middle East Thursday evening as reports of another air strike have been confirmed, but this time, it was the Israelis doing the shelling.

According to reports by domestic and western media, the Israeli air force carried out an attack against an Iran-backed militia reportedly headquartered on the border between Syria and Iraq.

Tribal sources in Iraq apparently told reporters that the Israeli shelling targeted trucks and individuals associated with Iranian-backed militias near the Iraqi-Syria border. Artillery and shelling was also reported, though it's unclear who fired those shots. The weapons are believed to have been destined for Hezbollah.

Sources claimed that the airstrikes were targeting weapons shipments, according to the Washington Post. The Kataib Imam Ali, an Iran-backed militia, was apparently moving weapons, possibly in preparation for a strike against US interests.

Al Mayadeen reported that the strikes targeted ballistic missile warehouses run by the group. The warehouse was situated outside of the city of Al Bukamal

Reports tonight of airstrikes in eastern Syria against a convoy of the Kataib Imam Ali, an Iranian backed Iraqi militia. Most likely by Israel, which regularly hits the area. A reminder that this isn’t just about the US & Iran — Liz Sly (@LizSly) January 9, 2020

The attack comes just hours after Iranian officials, including President Rouhani and a top IRGC commander, warned that Iran's retaliation for the killing of IRGC General Qasem Suleimani wasn't yet over, and Tehran publicly washed its hands of its proxies, claiming it couldn't be held responsible for actions committed in its name.