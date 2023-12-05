Israel Issues New Travel Warnings For 80 Countries, Saying 'Jews Targeted'

Israel has issued new severe travel advisories for dozens of countries for its citizens, related to backlash over the Gaza war. Israeli authorities have said Israelis and Jewish persons abroad face possible violence due to what they say is a rise in antisemitism.

Some countries were raised to a "Level 3" alert - which means Israelis should cancel or postpone travel plans. This has included countries in Africa - such as South Africa and Eritrea - and the central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. The threat level has been raised for a whopping 80 countries total amid the ongoing Gaz war, a new list shows.

Interestingly, the new update also lists countries in Western Europe as posing a risk. These were raised to "Level 2" status, which urges Israelis to implement precautions while there: France, Germany, and the UK. South American countries were also included at this level, including the large countries of Argentina and Brazil, both with sizable minority Jewish populations. Russia and Australia are also at Level 2.

Ultimately, Israel's government is advising the citizenry only to conduct essential travel, per a National Security Council statement:

"Since the beginning of the war there have been increased efforts identified from Iran and its affiliates, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, to target Israelis and Jews around the world," the National Security Council said in a statement. "On this basis, along with the rising levels of incitement, attempted attacks and antisemitism around the world, the National Security Council has reiterated its recommendation for Israelis to reconsider any nonessential travel at this time."

The National Security Council has further produced the below map as well as an accompanying chart which details official alerts and cautions issued for each country...

Israelis have also been told to avoid all protests and public demonstrations when abroad. Gaza-related protests especially in France or other parts of Europe have at times gotten violent and turned into riots.

In late October a Muslim mob in the Russian republic of Dagestan stormed a main airport and its runways after rumors that a flight from Tel Aviv landed there. The shocking episode garnered international attention given the intensity of the footage, which included angry local men seeking out Jews to attack.