Israel Launches First Attack Direct Attack On Jolani's HTS In Syria

Concerns about Israel’s newfound hostility toward Syria’s new Islamist government, run by al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) grew substantially on Wednesday after an Israeli drone attacked a military convoy belonging to the new government in the southern Quneitra Governorate. Three people were killed, two fighters and a civilian.

Despite hundreds of Israeli airstrikes on remnants of the Assad government across Syria in the past month, this is significant because it is the first time Israel has attacked active personnel with the new, post-Assad government.

Image source: AFP

Israel was supposed to be happy with the regime change, and Prime Minister Netanyahu even took credit for Assad’s ouster last month. This did come with Israel’s invasion and occupation of significant territory in southern Syria though, including parts of the Quneitra and Daraa Governorates.

In recent days, Israel has been more openly hostile toward the HTS, and used this as an excuse for extending their occupation of those parts of Syria indefinitely. The HTS has talked about trying to be on friendly terms with Israel, but this doesn’t seem to be in the cards at the end of the day.

Israel has taken the demilitarized zone previously held by the UN Syria Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), along with some towns and villages across the zone in Syria itself.

In al-Harra, a village in Quneitra Israeli troops have ordered over 1,000 civilians to leave. They arrived one day, told the imam to use the Muezzin microphone to announce the order for everyone to leave by 3 p.m. the same day.

The civilians left, especially the women and children. A lot of the men stayed and some people are trying to return. There was no real provision made for displaced people, and most of those who fled were given little to no time to gather belongings, so they feel they have little choice but to return, even if it risks attacks by Israeli forces. Right now, it is estimated that around half of the population of al-Harrahas been displaced.

Though Israel initially presented this as an immediate need for border security along the border between Syria and the part of Syria Israel had already occupied since 1967. In recent days though the talk of a long-term presence has many fearing it's just another permanent Israeli occupation.

Though the US State Department has endorsed the Israeli invasion and occupation of Syria, it has led to disquiet in the international community. Turkey is particular, a strong backer of the HTS, has criticized the Israeli aggression, and demanded that they withdraw from Syria, warning "unfavorable outcomes" if they stay.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry angrily rejected the Turkish position, insisting Turkey is the real "imperialist actor." Turkey has been intervening against the Kurdish SDF in northern Syria for weeks, and President Erdogan’s call for Israeli withdrawal was couched as the international community taking “hands off Syria” to allow Turkey to wipe out ISIS and the SDF.