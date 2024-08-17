Israel Stuns By Saying US, UK, France Will Assist In Offensive Strikes On Iran

Israel just upped the ante in its showdown with Iran amid ongoing concerns that an attack from the Islamic Republic could still be imminent in retaliation for the July 31st assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Friday that he expects not only the US but also its allies Britain and France to assist in offensive operations against Iran if it attacks. Katz conveyed the comments while meeting British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné, in a bit of a risky diplomatic preemptive move given neither of these countries have openly proclaimed they are ready to launch direct attacks on Iran.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Israel Katz, via GPO

The Israeli FM was invoking the example of the United States, and said "that Israel expects France and Britain to publicly clarify to Iran that it is unacceptable for it to attack Israel and that if Iran attacks, the US-led coalition will join Israel not only in defense but also in an attack against significant targets in Iran."

It's as yet unclear whether even Washington has signed onto this, though it has moved significant Pentagon assets including an aircraft carrier strike group and submarine into regional waters.

When on April 13 Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones on Israel, US fighter jets helped intercept many of the inbound projectiles. American warships also engaged inbound missiles. But US involvement was only defensive, and ultimately there was no direct counterstrike on targets inside Iran. France and the UK also took part in this purely defensive operation.

"Israel cannot not respond strongly to attacks on it," Katz continued. His assumption is that clearly the US will partner Israel in any potential retaliation.

And yet, Israeli media later said of the perhaps presumptuous remarks that they were softened in the later official readout produced by the Israeli foreign ministry:

An English-language statement from the meeting, which was held in English, sent out by the Foreign Ministry softened Katz’s message and omitted the sentence about needing to retaliate... "I thanked them for their support of Israel and made it clear that the right way to deter Iran and prevent war is by announcing that if Iran attacks, they will stand with Israel not only in defense but also in striking targets in Iran."

However the US and Western allies have so far engaged in offensive strikes only on Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen, amid the ongoing Red Sea shipping crisis.

BREAKING: A senior @WhiteHouse National Security Council official warns Iran of "cataclysmic" consequences if the Islamic Republic attacks #Israel. pic.twitter.com/P0ZiTTKQPj — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) August 16, 2024

Katz's words appeared intent on testing the waters and seeing just how far Israel's Western partners might be willing to go. Certainly, Israel's goading the US into direct attacks on Iran will be met with displeasure at least behind close doors at the White House, State Dept, and Pentagon.