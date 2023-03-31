Israeli Airstrikes Hit Damascus For Second Night In A Row

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

Israeli airstrikes targeted the Syrian capital of Damascus early Friday morning for the second day in a row, marking the fifth time in March that Israel bombed Syria.

Syria’s state news agency SANA reported that Syrian air defenses "intercepted hostile targets" in the airspace of Damascus. There was no mention of any casualties or damage caused by the strikes.

Less than 24 hours earlier, SANA reported that two Syrian soldiers were wounded in Israeli strikes on the Syrian capital. Israeli officials haven’t commented on either strike, as Israeli typically does not take credit for individual airstrikes in Syria.

According to the Times of Israel describing the latest:

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the strikes targeted an arms depots for government forces and Iran-backed groups just south of Damascus. Footage circulating on social media showed explosions in the sky, apparently from Syrian air defense missiles.

The intensified Israeli airstrikes in Syria come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a political crisis at home. After massive protests and dissent within the Israeli government, Netanyahu delayed his controversial judicial overhaul, but unrest in the country continues.

Earlier this month, Israeli airstrikes targeted the airport in the Syrian city of Aleppo, which was devastated by the massive earthquake that hit northwest Syria and Turkey on February 6. The strikes temporarily shut down the airport, cutting off a vital channel for earthquake aid.

Syrian media reporting explosions heard over Damascus. Footage from northern Israel shows aerial activity. pic.twitter.com/9wxgxeBAbz — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 30, 2023

Israel claims its operations in Syria target Iran and Iranian weapons shipments, but the airstrikes often kill Syrians and damage civilian infrastructure.