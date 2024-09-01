Israeli-American Among Six More Hostages Found Dead In Gaza Tunnel

There's outrage, frustration, and sadness in Israel as the bodes of six hostages who were kidnapped on October 7 have been recovered by Israel's military (IDF) in Gaza.

The overnight operation took place in the southern city of Rafah, the IDF said Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Ori Danino, 25, Alex Lubnov, 32, Carmel Gat, 40, and Almog Sarusi, 27. Hersh Goldberg-Polin was an Israeli-American.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari described that the deceased hostages were "brutally murdered" shortly before IDF troops arrived to the location. He said this may have happed in as little as one to two days before the army got there.

From top left, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi, from bottom left, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Carmel Gat. via AP

It was part of another daring tunnel operation. "According to an initial assessment… they were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists a short while before we reached them. They were abducted alive on the morning of October 7 by the Hamas terror group,” Hagari told a press briefing.

"Their bodies were found during the fighting in Rafah, in a tunnel, about a kilometer away from the tunnel from which we rescued Farhan al-Qadi a few days ago," he said.

Farhan's rescue was a rare bright spot in otherwise grim news concerning the over one hundred hostages believed still in Hamas captivity:

His captors moved him from tunnel to tunnel, never staying in one place very long. Then on Tuesday, hearing Israeli soldiers approaching, Al-Qadi’s guards suddenly fled, leaving him alone in a tunnel and frightened the troops might mistake him for a militant. "Don’t shoot! I’m Farhan," he called out. Answering back through a megaphone, the soldiers held their fire and satisfied themselves they weren’t walking into an ambush.

Hagari said of this newest recovery of the six bodes, "Since Farhan was found, troops were given an emphasis on operating carefully even more than usual, because of the understanding that additional hostages may be in the area." He added: "We did not have information on the exact location of the hostages."

The hostages were found 20 meter underground by Saturday afternoon, and were extracted from the tunnel overnight and later positively identified back in Israel. Hagari further indicated they did not die as a result of a firefight with Hamas in the tunnel.

President Joe Biden expressed that he is "devastated and outraged" over the killings, particularly dual Israeli-US citizen Goldberg-Polin. "I have worked tirelessly to bring their beloved Hersh safely to them and am heartbroken by the news of his death," Biden said.

TOI/Flash90: Protesters at a rally calling for the release of hostages outside the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, August 31, 2024.

"It is as tragic as it is reprehensible. Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages," he said.

It was only on August 20 that six prior deceased hostages had been recovered, bringing the number of dead captives to 12 returned by Israel's military in under two weeks. Victims' families are outraged at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is widely accused of prioritizing the military operation to eradicate Hamas over reaching a deal. Protests are only likely to grow in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

But Netanyahu on Sunday asserted in the midst of growing criticism against his government: "Whoever murders hostages - does not want a deal," he said.