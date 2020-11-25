Israeli Military Prepares For Possible Trump Preemptive Attack On Iran: Axios

With just weeks to go to President-Elect Joe Biden's being inaugurated on January 20, Axios reports that Israel is preparing for the possibility that Trump will launch a preemptive attack on Iran.

Axios' Barak Ravid reports from Tel Aviv that "The Israel Defense Forces have in recent weeks been instructed to prepare for the possibility that the U.S. will conduct a military strike against Iran before President Trump leaves office, senior Israeli officials tell me."

While not citing specific intelligence, Ravid says Israeli military and intelligence leaders are anticipating "a very sensitive period" just ahead of the inauguration and Trump's exiting the White House.

According to the report:

The IDF's preparedness measures relate to possible Iranian retaliation against Israel directly or through Iranian proxies in Syria, Gaza and Lebanon, the Israeli officials said.

Meanwhile, are we already witnessing the first 'provocation' which is to be blamed on Iran as pretext?

OIL TANKER SAID TO BE ATTACKED WHILE AT BERTH IN SAUDI ARABIAN RED SEA || OIL TANKER AGRARI HIT 1 METER ABOVE THE WATERLINE — First Squawk (@FirstSquawk) November 25, 2020

Earlier this month The New York Times reported that President Trump had to be talked out of preemptive strikes on Iran by his own top advisers, who warned it could easily spiral into a major war in only the last weeks of his presidency.

That report included the following mention that not all "options" may have been placed off the table at that time:

After Mr. Pompeo and General Milley described the potential risks of military escalation, officials left the meeting believing a missile attack inside Iran was off the table, according to administration officials with knowledge of the meeting. Mr. Trump might still be looking at ways to strike Iranian assets and allies, including militias in Iraq, officials said. A smaller group of national security aides had met late Wednesday to discuss Iran, the day before the meeting with the president.

