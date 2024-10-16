Israel's Iran Attack Plan 'Ready' & Will Happen Before US Election: Officials

Following Tuesday widespread reports that Prime Minister Netanyahu will heed the Biden administration's plea to avoid targeting Iranian oil and nuclear sites, Israeli officials now say Israel's military response for Iran's October 1st ballistic missile attack is ready.

"Israel’s plan to respond to Iran’s October 1 attack is ready, a source familiar with the matter told CNN, without providing further information," writes the US news outlet on Wednesday.

An oil refinery in the Shubaytah desert in Saudi Arabia. There have been fears Iran could choose to strike Gulf oil facilities as payback. via AFP.

As for the timeline, Israel sources have only revealed that the retaliatory strikes are expected to happen before the US election day.

"American officials expect Israel will retaliate against this month’s Iranian attack before November 5, sources tell CNN — a timeline that would thrust the growing volatility in the Middle East squarely into public view within days of the US presidential election," CNN has said in a separate report.

"The timeline and parameters of Israel’s retaliation against Iran have been subject to intense debate inside Israel’s government and are not directly related to the timing of the US election," per the sources.

The Biden administration has also been intensely lobbying the Israelis to only hit military infrastructure in the Islamic Republic, on fears that if energy or nuclear sites are struck, Tehran could choose to strike out at oil facilities in nearby gulf states, which would send the price of crude soaring.

Iranian leaders have considered the Oct.1st attack, which saw some 200 ballistic missiles sent on Israel, a 'win'. They've said Iran seeks peace but will hit back hard in response to any Israeli aggression.

Threats and counterthreats continue to fly:

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned UN chief Antonio Guterres that Tehran is ready for a “decisive and regretful” response if Israel attacks his country in retaliation to the almost 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on October 1. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said last week that Israel “will soon respond” to the missile attack, vowing it will be “precise and deadly.”

Israel's Kan public broadcaster has meanwhile confirmed that "the political echelon" has already decided on the targets, with an Israeli source saying, "The targets are clear. Now it’s a matter of time."